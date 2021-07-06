checkAd

Nordex Q2 Order Intake 1,534 MW vs 888 MW a Year Ago

Autor: PLX AI
06.07.2021, 07:31  |  19   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives orders of 1,534 megawatts in the second quarter of 2021, up from 888 MW in the same period a year ago. The intake of firm orders in the Projects segment (excluding the service business) reached a volume of 2,781.6 MW …

  • (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives orders of 1,534 megawatts in the second quarter of 2021, up from 888 MW in the same period a year ago.
  • The intake of firm orders in the Projects segment (excluding the service business) reached a volume of 2,781.6 MW in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: 2,531.9 MW)
  • Europe accounted for about 54 percent of the order intake in the second quarter, Latin America about 46 percent
Nordex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nordex Q2 Order Intake 1,534 MW vs 888 MW a Year Ago (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives orders of 1,534 megawatts in the second quarter of 2021, up from 888 MW in the same period a year ago. The intake of firm orders in the Projects segment (excluding the service business) reached a volume of 2,781.6 MW …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Deutsche Bank Revenues Are Past Peak, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Underperform
Credit Suisse Names Hannaford CTO
Siemens Gamesa Gets 301 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
Tesla May Need New Capital for More Capacity, New Products, BofA Says
JCDecaux Joins Consortium That Takes Clear Media Private
Sartorius Raises FY Revenue Growth Outlook to 45% from 35% Previously
Buy Galp Energia as Q2 EBITDA Likely to Beat Consensus, BofA Says
Daimler Truck, Volvo, Traton to Set up Trucks Charging Network JV
Vestas Margins May Be Under Pressure in Q2/Q3, SEB Says
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Nordex Falls 4% After Capital Raise; Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 Uhr
07:30 Uhr
07:30 Uhr
05.07.21
DGAP-DD: Nordex SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.07.21
DGAP-DD: Nordex SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.07.21
DGAP-DD: Nordex SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.07.21
DGAP-DD: Nordex SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.07.21
DGAP-DD: Nordex SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.07.21
DGAP-DD: Nordex SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.07.21
DGAP-DD: Nordex SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings