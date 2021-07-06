Nordex Q2 Order Intake 1,534 MW vs 888 MW a Year Ago Autor: PLX AI | 06.07.2021, 07:31 | 19 | 0 | 0 06.07.2021, 07:31 | (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives orders of 1,534 megawatts in the second quarter of 2021, up from 888 MW in the same period a year ago. The intake of firm orders in the Projects segment (excluding the service business) reached a volume of 2,781.6 MW … (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives orders of 1,534 megawatts in the second quarter of 2021, up from 888 MW in the same period a year ago. The intake of firm orders in the Projects segment (excluding the service business) reached a volume of 2,781.6 MW … (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives orders of 1,534 megawatts in the second quarter of 2021, up from 888 MW in the same period a year ago.

The intake of firm orders in the Projects segment (excluding the service business) reached a volume of 2,781.6 MW in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: 2,531.9 MW)

Europe accounted for about 54 percent of the order intake in the second quarter, Latin America about 46 percent



