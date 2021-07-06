Nordex Q2 Order Intake 1,534 MW vs 888 MW a Year Ago
- (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives orders of 1,534 megawatts in the second quarter of 2021, up from 888 MW in the same period a year ago.
- The intake of firm orders in the Projects segment (excluding the service business) reached a volume of 2,781.6 MW in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: 2,531.9 MW)
- Europe accounted for about 54 percent of the order intake in the second quarter, Latin America about 46 percent
