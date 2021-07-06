checkAd

DGAP-News Marinomed Biotech AG expands distribution of Corona virus blocker Carragelose into Brazil and Mexico

Marinomed Biotech AG expands distribution of Corona virus blocker Carragelose into Brazil and Mexico

  • Latin America specialist M8 Pharmaceuticals obtains exclusive license for marketing Carragelose nasal spray
  • M8 will pursue local approval of Carragelose nasal sprays in Brazil and Mexico
  • Carragelose-based products for prevention and therapy of respiratory viral infections are available without prescription (OTC) in more than 40 countries worldwide
  • Carragelose has been shown to effectively inactivate SARS-CoV-2 wildtype and variants

Korneuburg, Austria, 06 July 2021 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, announced today that Carragelose based nasal sprays have been outlicensed for the Brazilian and Mexican markets. Marinomed has entered into an exclusive license agreement with M8 Pharmaceuticals (formerly moksha8). M8 is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on licensing, marketing, and distributing innovative and established therapeutics in the two largest Latin American markets, Brazil and Mexico. M8 will be responsible for pursuing the local approvals in Brazil and Mexico, after which the Carragelose nasal spray will be launched under the trade name Barlo(R), further expanding the geographical reach. Carragelose products are already available without prescription (OTC) in more than 40 countries. Carragelose has a clinically proven high efficacy in preventing infection and viral spread of multiple respiratory viruses including both endemic Corona viruses such as OC43 as well as SARS-CoV-2.

