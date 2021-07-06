APEIRON Biologics launches next clinical trial with innovative cancer therapy APN401

Paradigm shift in cancer treatment: process developed by APEIRON uses immune system to treat solid tumors

Innovative new manufacturing and treatment process enables outpatient treatment within one day from cell collection to reinfusion

Phase Ib clinical trial evaluates immunological effects as well as safety and tolerability of APN401 in patients with advanced-stage solid tumors

APN401 is an autologous cell therapy designed to inhibit the immune checkpoint Cbl-b using RNAi technology

Vienna, Austria, 06 July 2021: APEIRON Biologics AG announced today the start of a Phase Ib clinical trial with its product candidate APN401 for the treatment of solid tumors. The principle of cell therapy with APN401 by inhibiting the immune checkpoint Cbl-b aims at the patient's own immune cells. These are modified to recognize and destroy cancer cells without being permanently genetically altered.

The open-label, multi-center Phase Ib clinical trial is expected to enroll approximately 60 patients at multiple sites in Austria. The study objective is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunological effects of the treatment on patients with various solid tumors. This will build on the experience of the two previous Phase I clinical studies, which already successfully demonstrated good tolerability and the first signs of clinical efficacy by activating the immune cells that are crucial to tumor defense.

The clinical study is divided into two parts. Part A of the study aims to determine the optimal dosing, i.e. the quantity of treated cells reinfused back to the patient. Patients will receive APN401 treatment every three weeks. In part B of the study, patients with specific tumor indications (three groups of 15 patients each) will be treated to generate further efficacy signals, which will be used to determine the tumor indication for a subsequent Phase II clinical study. The Phase I clinical study will start at the Medical University of Vienna (MUW) where the GMP-certified production of the cell therapy and treatment of the patients will take place.