Kosmos Energy Operational Update

Andrew G. Inglis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kosmos said: “Kosmos had a solid second quarter, generating positive cash flow which reduced net debt by around $100 million, driven by higher sales volumes, strong operational performance in Ghana and improving realized oil prices. We continue to see momentum build across our producing hubs with new wells drilled in Ghana and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico during the quarter and the arrival of the rig for development drilling in Equatorial Guinea.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) today provided an operational update on its production, development and exploration activities. This is in advance of the Company’s second quarter results, which are scheduled for release on August 9, 2021.

“In Mauritania and Senegal, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project continued to make steady progress during the quarter with key milestones achieved across all major workstreams. However, we are seeing cost inflation and supplier delays in the current environment together with some scope growth and, as a result, we are updating our estimates, with first gas now expected in the third quarter of 2023. Tortue is the right project at the right time with Phases 1 & 2 expected to deliver attractive returns in a strengthening LNG market.

“Kosmos has an active second half of the year with planned infill wells in all three hubs supporting our near-term production growth. We also expect to restart exploration and appraisal drilling in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico this quarter with the Winterfell appraisal and Zora ILX wells.

With rising oil prices and a robust financial position, we are well placed to create shareholder value through the rest of 2021.” 1

Operational Update

Sales volumes in the second quarter averaged around 66,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) with 4.5 cargos lifted, in line with guidance.

Total net production in the second quarter averaged approximately 52,000 boepd, slightly below prior guidance primarily due to lower production in Equatorial Guinea.

Full year company production guidance of 53,000-57,000 boepd is unchanged with a year-end exit rate of approximately 60,000 boepd expected as new wells come online.

Ghana

In Ghana, performance in the quarter was strong with gross production of approximately 106,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in the second quarter (22,000 bopd net) including 71,000 bopd at Jubilee and 35,000 bopd at TEN.