Rci Banque S.a. Update of Neu Programme, Renewal of Neu cp Step Label
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 06.07.2021, 08:00 | 26 | 0 |
July, 05th 2021,
RCI BANQUE S.A.: UPDATE OF NEU PROGRAMME, RENEWAL OF NEU CP STEP LABEL
RCI Banque S.A. updated the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme. RCI Banque S.A. Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme benefited from the renewal of its STEP label (STEP ID 0000070) and is available on STEP website under the following link
https://www.stepmarket.org/directory/more-info.html?label_id=7
Attachment
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0