Dividend payment ex-date of JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 08:00  |  22   |   |   

JSC “Latvijas Gāze” (GZE1R, ISIN LV0000100899) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on July 9, 2021 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is July 8, 2021. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

JSC “Latvijas Gāze” will pay dividend 0.27 EUR per share on July 12, 2021.

JSC “Latvijas Gāze” confirms that the dividends are paid from profits earned in 2020.

The Board of JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

More information:
Sandra Joksta
Phone +371 67 374 369,
e-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv



