Caledonia declares another increased quarterly dividend

ST HELIER, Jersey, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly dividend of 13 United States cents (US$0.13) on each of the Company's shares.

Highlights

  • Eight per cent increase from the previous quarterly dividend of 12 cents that was paid in April 2021
  • 89 per cent cumulative increase from the level of 6.875 cents since October 2019
  • Sixth increase in the quarterly dividend since October 2019
  • Central Shaft now operating
  • Target production of 61,000 to 67,000 ounces of gold in 2021 and 80,000 ounces of gold per annum from 20221
  • Scheduled ramp up in production, a firm gold price and good cost control give the Board confidence that the business can sustain a higher level of dividend.

Commenting on the announcement, Steve Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are pleased to announce an additional eight per cent increase in our quarterly dividend, the sixth increase in the past two years. This represents a cumulative 89 per cent rise in the dividend since the first increase in October 2019. The decision by the Board to increase the dividend reflects our continued confidence in the outlook for our business.

“With the Central Shaft now in operation, the anticipated combination of rising production and declining capital investment gives us confidence to further increase the dividend payment in addition to providing funding for investment in new projects, including the exploration prospects at Glen Hume and Connemara North, as announced at the end of 2020.”

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:

  • Ex-dividend date: July 15, 2021
  • Record date: July 16, 2021
  • Payment date: July 30, 2021

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia's Dividend Policy
Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future increases in the dividend as appropriate in line with its prudent approach to risk management.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793

WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
Disclaimer

