Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Record Q2 Production

ST HELIER, Jersey, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces quarterly gold production from the Blanket Mine ("Blanket") in Zimbabwe for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021" or the "Quarter").

  • Record production of approximately 16,710 ounces of gold during the Quarter, an increase of approximately 23.8% on the 13,499 ounces produced in the corresponding quarter of 2020.
  • Gold produced for the first half of 2021 was 29,907 ounces, approximately 7.8% above the 27,732 ounces produced in the first half of 2020.
  • Caledonia maintains its 2021 full year production guidance of 61,000 to 67,000 ounces and remains on track to hit target of 80,000 ounces from 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Steve Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Having got off to a slow start to the year, for production to be 7.8% above the first half of 2020 and 23% ahead of the corresponding quarter is an outstanding achievement and leaves us well placed to meet our full year guidance.

“During the quarter we also announced that Central Shaft was operational; this has been a huge feat by the team. We are currently working hard to achieve the expansion and we remain on track to hit our 80,000 ounce target in 2022.”

The Company will also be providing an update on its quarterly dividend in a separate announcement being released today.

