MSAB wins groundbreaking deal in Japan

MSAB, a world-leading company in mobile forensics, established itself in Japan in 2019. Since then, the company has gradually increased its sales of products and solutions. In June 2021, MSAB received a major order from a Japanese authority. "This is a fantastic breakthrough, it shows that our strategy for such a large and important market as Japan, has been completely right," says Joel Bollö, CEO of MSAB.


This initial sale will be for 50 XRY Office systems, (including XAMN) and will be delivered to each and every prefecture in Japan across the second half of 2021. The order value is approximately 3 million SEK.
“This order makes a significant contribution to firmly establishing MSAB in the Japanese market and brings the prospect of significant volume growth over the next few years. The deal also secures the necessary references and credibility needed to attract other Japanese government authorities that deal with mobile forensic technology", says Mikael Falkovén, VP Sales EMEA & Asia of MSAB.


The Japanese digital forensics market is extremely demanding and requires a large amount of attention to detail and validation, placing a top-quality emphasis on suppliers like MSAB.
“The order confirms that our products are among the best in the world and exceed their quality requirements. We continue to raise our ambitions together with our partners in Japan. Soon we will introduce additional services and solutions to contribute to the digital transformation in the mobile forensics sector in Japan”, says Joel Bollö.


About MSAB

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data in seized mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software for law enforcement organizations, such as police, military, and customs. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. www.msab.com

