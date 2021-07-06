Casino Group, Google Cloud and Accenture announced today a strategic collaboration to accelerate the technological developments of Casino Group, digitally transforming the leading French mass-market retail brand and the retail market as a whole.

The collaboration is two-fold:

The Casino Group's B-to-C activities, such as its stores and ecommerce sites, will benefit from the deployment of innovative digital solutions, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency, and drawing on the extensive expertise of Google Cloud (in particular on its smart analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions) and of Accenture.

For Casino group’s new B-to-B activities, such as its retail media properties, the objective is to accelerate the development of RelevanC (the Group’s subsidiary specializing in data marketing solutions) by benefiting from the commercial and technological support of Google Cloud and Accenture.

“This alliance with two major technology players marks another important step in the deployment of the group's digital strategy. It will enable us to accelerate two of the group's priorities: continuously improving our customer service through technological innovations such as AI applications, and accelerating the growth and value creation of our technological activities in data and software", said Jean-Charles Naouri, Chairman and CEO of Casino Group.

“This alliance will give RelevanC the opportunity to confirm its leadership position by accelerating its international development thanks to Accenture and Google Cloud,'' adds Cyril Bourgois, CEO de RelevanC.

“Our strategic collaboration with Casino Group, RelevanC, and Google Cloud will focus on speeding up Casino’s, as well as the broader retail industry’s, adoption of game-changing technologies such as cloud and AI. Accenture brings its cloud-first business and technology capabilities, combined with its deep retail industry knowledge and global network of innovation centers. Retailers’ mastery of these technologies is essential to enable them to quickly respond to the new challenges resulting from the acceleration of digital and the constantly-changing consumer expectations ; this mastery will enable the creation of new services and new revenue streams,” said Jean-Marc Ollagnier, CEO of Accenture Europe.