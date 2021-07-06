Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares Autor: PLX AI | 06.07.2021, 08:02 | 31 | 0 | 0 06.07.2021, 08:02 | (PLX AI) – Hexagon to acquire Infor's EAM business and form a broader strategic relationship with Infor and Koch.Purchase price $ 2.75 billionHexagon AB will pay $800 million in cash and issue 132.6M series B shares to KochAfter the completion of … (PLX AI) – Hexagon to acquire Infor's EAM business and form a broader strategic relationship with Infor and Koch.Purchase price $ 2.75 billionHexagon AB will pay $800 million in cash and issue 132.6M series B shares to KochAfter the completion of … (PLX AI) – Hexagon to acquire Infor's EAM business and form a broader strategic relationship with Infor and Koch.

Purchase price $ 2.75 billion

Hexagon AB will pay $800 million in cash and issue 132.6M series B shares to Koch

After the completion of the transaction, Koch will own 4.9 per cent of the equity in Hexagon AB

The terms of the agreement include establishing a deeper commercial relationship between Hexagon and Infor as well as Hexagon and Koch Equity Development, both subsidiaries of Koch Industries

Hexagon and Koch have signed a Strategic Alliance Memorandum of Understanding to further expand the use of Infor EAM and Hexagon’s solutions

Infor’s EAM business’ revenue for 2021 is forecasted at 184 MUSD with an adjusted operating margin of more than 40 per cent after integration and annual recurring revenue above 70 per cent



