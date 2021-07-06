checkAd

THE ANTIBODY RESPONSE INDUCED BY DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUVAC-PT001 VACCINE CROSS-REACTS WITH ALL TESTED SARS-COV-2 VARIANTS

THE ANTIBODY RESPONSE INDUCED BY DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUVAC-PT001 VACCINE CROSS-REACTS WITH ALL TESTED SARS-COV-2 VARIANTS

06.07.2021
CSE: DTC      FSE: DTC      USOTC: DTCFF       PRESS RELEASE

THE ANTIBODY RESPONSE INDUCED BY DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUVAC-PT001 VACCINE CROSS-REACTS WITH ALL TESTED SARS-COV-2 VARIANTS

Vancouver, BC, Canada, July 6th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce, as an update of it's May 31st, 2021 press release, that sera isolated from AccuVAC-PT001-vaccinated animals cross-reacts with the Spike protein of several SARS-CoV-2 variants. More specifically, generated antibodies bind the RBD domains (responsible for binding human ACE2 receptors in human cells) of the Californian, South African, Brazilian and UK strains with the highest efficacy observed against the Delta variant (Indian).

"This virus is evolving very rapidly as a means to escape induced immunity and to infect a wider range of hosts. Defence Therapeutics is committed to develop an effective vaccine capable of targeting all current and future emerging variants. The data obtained with AccuVAC-PT001 not only demonstrates evidence that the vaccine is efficient against newly detected variants, but it also highlights the importance of continuing investigating the efficacy of the vaccine against new emerging variants to tailor better and more targeted vaccination strategies" said Sébastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence.

Defence is showing effective infection blockade of the parental strain. Additional studies are currently underway in the lab to investigate the neutralization potency of generated antibodies against all variant strains with special focus to the Delta variant. Results will be released upon completion.

Defence is actively pursuing both its preclinical and clinical COVID program and is proactively working on a second-generation booster/supportive vaccine formulation capable of addressing both viral transmission and immune escape in case the virus continues to evolve overtime.

