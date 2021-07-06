checkAd

Update on Stoxx and FTSE Index families

        Paris, July 6th, 2021

On July 5th, 2021 Stoxx and FTSE each issued a press release on their decision to revise Natixis’ weighting in their respective Index families downwards, effective July 8th, 2021. This decision was notably triggered by the significant reduction in Natixis’ free float, by more than half, since the opening of the offer (from ~29.4% to ~13.3% as at July 1st).

As previously communicated in Natixis’ press release dated July 5th, 2021 and June 22nd, 2021, MSCI and Euronext had already announced the exclusion of Natixis from their Index families during or following the conclusion of the simplified tender offer launched by Groupe BPCE on all Natixis outstanding shares. Other index providers are also in the course of assessing the situation and Natixis will update investors when relevant.

About Natixis
Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.3 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).
(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in
Figures as at 31 March 2021

Contacts

Investor Relations investorelations@natixis.com  
Damien Souchet
Noémie Louvel

 +33 1 58 55 41 10
+33 1 78 40 37 87 		 
     
Press Relations press@communication.natixis.com  
Daniel Wilson
Sonia Dilouya
Vanessa Stephan 		+33 1 58 19 10 40
+33 1 58 32 01 03
+33 1 58 19 34 16 		 

www.natixis.com

  Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

Attachment





