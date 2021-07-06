THIN, one of Europe’s largest healthcare databases, with real-world longitudinal data on 69 million anonymized patients, arrives in Italy

Cegedim Group (EURONEXT: CGM), a technology and services g roup specialised in digital data management in healthcare, has made its THIN (The Health Improvement Network) database available in Italy. With t he Italian data, THIN now includes the anonymized health records of an unprecedented 69 million patients , or over 490 million patient-years . This data will benefit medical and scientific research and innovation , and is available to all health sector players.

Milan, July 6, 2021 – The THIN (The Health Improvement Network) database was created to broaden scientific knowledge, foster more timely diagnoses, improve treatment pathways, support research into new drugs, and provide healthcare systems with valuable information for public health policy planning based on real-world evidence. Now a major European real-world database recognised for its statistical robustness, THIN is used by the health authorities of several European countries and cited in over 1,600 indexed international scientific publications.

Today, THIN expands into Italy, enhancing its relevance with Italian data from the outpatient software of a panel of GPs. This ever-growing panel is already representative at national and macro-regional levels with over 900,000 patients monitored, an average history of 12.6 years, and a total of 11.4 million patient-years. The THIN European database now boasts an exceptional 69 million medical records and a total of 490 million patient-years, with data available for scientific research and all health ecosystem players.

THIN is an unobtrusive medical data collection scheme that assembles anonymized patient data from the management software of GPs and specialists. THIN uses a common European data model which makes the collected information easy to compare. It can be queried via advanced real-time insight and evidence web platforms to improve the medical-scientific knowledge of health authorities, universities, research centres, medical and scientific organizations and pharmaceutical companies.

Gilles Paubert, Global Head of Cegedim Health Data, comments: "The coronavirus pandemic has made very clear how crucial it is for healthcare professionals to have access to constantly updated real-world data in order to monitor the evolution of the disease in patients. Our goal is to provide public institutions, clinicians and pharmaceutical companies with robust, accurate information to address emergencies and make increasingly informed public health decisions, now and in the near future".