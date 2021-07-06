Essity invests in improved recycling of food and beverage cartons in France

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hygiene and health company Essity invests approximately EUR 11m (approximately SEK 110m) in its Hondouville mill in France, allowing to extract 98% of paper fibers contained in food and beverage cartons.

Since 2008, Essity's Hondouville mill has been the leading recycler in France of food and beverage cartons, currently recycling more than 63% of all cartons that are sorted, collected, and recycled in the country*. This new investment will allow Essity to increase the recycling capacity of cartons to 24,000 tons a year. The fibers from these cartons are used in the fiber mix to manufacture Tork branded products within Professional Hygiene.