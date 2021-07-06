checkAd

DGAP-News Grünenthal GmbH:

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.07.2021, 08:43  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: Grünenthal GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
Grünenthal GmbH:

06.07.2021 / 08:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Grünenthal launches tap of bond offering

Aachen, Germany, 6 July 2021. Grünenthal, a science-based pharmaceutical company and a leader in pain therapy, announced today that it has launched an offering (the "Offering") of €300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of additional senior secured notes. The notes will be issued under the existing indenture dated May 5, 2021, pursuant to which Grünenthal GmbH issued its existing €400,000,000 senior secured notes due 2026 and €250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2028. The proceeds from the Offering, if completed, will be used, together with cash on hand, to repay existing indebtedness and pay costs, fees and expenses related to the Offering.

---

These materials are not an offer for sale of securities. The offering is being made by means of an offering memorandum. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Notes and the related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. Accordingly, the Notes and the related guarantees are being offered and sold (i) in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and (ii) in "offshore transactions" to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Seite 1 von 4
Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Grünenthal GmbH: DGAP-News: Grünenthal GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt Grünenthal GmbH: 06.07.2021 / 08:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned
DGAP-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius legt vorläufige Finanzkennzahlen für das erste Halbjahr vor und hebt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Veräußerung der First Sensor Mobility GmbH an TE Connectivity geplant
EQS-Adhoc: Rieter Updates Outlook for First Half Year 2021 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Administrative Board appoints Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Chief Financial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: René Wolf to become new CEO of RIB Software SE as of 1 February 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Verwaltungsrat bestellt Siu Fung Siegfried Lee als Chief Financial Officer ...
DGAP-News: Neukunde Tastillery nutzt Smart Finance Konzept von aifinyo für Wachstumsstrategie
DGAP-Adhoc: Schneider Electric Investment AG submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...