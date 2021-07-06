NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Grünenthal launches tap of bond offering

Aachen, Germany, 6 July 2021. Grünenthal, a science-based pharmaceutical company and a leader in pain therapy, announced today that it has launched an offering (the "Offering") of €300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of additional senior secured notes. The notes will be issued under the existing indenture dated May 5, 2021, pursuant to which Grünenthal GmbH issued its existing €400,000,000 senior secured notes due 2026 and €250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2028. The proceeds from the Offering, if completed, will be used, together with cash on hand, to repay existing indebtedness and pay costs, fees and expenses related to the Offering.

