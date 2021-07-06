checkAd

TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce Next-generation Biofuels

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 08:48  |  24   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210705005374/en/

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and Veolia have joined forces to accelerate the development of microalgae cultivation using CO2. The two partners will pool their know-how to develop a four-year research project at the La Mède biorefinery, operated by TotalEnergies, with the long-term goal of producing biofuel.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu TotalEnergies!
Short
Basispreis 41,54€
Hebel 13,90
Ask 0,27
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 36,06€
Hebel 13,41
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Through photosynthesis, microalgae use sunlight and CO2 from the atmosphere or from industrial processes to grow. When mature, they can be transformed into next-generation biofuels with low carbon intensity.

As part of the project, a test platform will be set up to compare different innovative systems for growing microalgae and identify the most efficient ones.

Veolia will therefore bring its expertise in:

  • the water sector to optimize management of the microalgae's aquatic environment,
  • the development of algal biomass as an effective solution for CO2 capture.

TotalEnergies, in synergy with the business lines at the La Mède site, will bring its expertise in:

  • the cultivation and refining of biomass to produce advanced biofuels,
  • CO2 capture and utilization technologies.

“We are pleased to join forces with Veolia at our La Mède site to accelerate the assessment of microalgae cultivation systems using CO2, in the aim of producing next-generation biofuels. Biofuels will enable TotalEnergies’ clients to reduce their carbon footprint, and thus contribute to the ambition of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 together with the society,” announced Marie-Noëlle Semeria, Chief Technology Officer at TotalEnergies.

"This unique partnership enables TotalEnergies and Veolia to accelerate the production cycle of a promising alternative energy that is necessary to protect the planet. With this project, Veolia can contribute its technical expertise in optimizing and securing biological treatments to a more global context that will have a positive impact on the ecological transformation. This partnership is an excellent example of the ecological innovation capacities that Veolia wants to offer its customers in response to the climate change,” said Philippe Seberac, Technical and Scientific Director at Veolia.”

Seite 1 von 2
Total Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce Next-generation Biofuels Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210705005374/en/ TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and Veolia have joined forces to accelerate the development …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
TotalEnergies: Energy Transition in Shipping: First BioLNG Production Project at a French Port
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
TotalEnergies: The Coalition for the Energy of the Future Launches the Feasibility Study of Its First Major ...
Organigram to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 13, 2021
The Alkaline Water Company Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Oncodesign Announces the Appointment of Aline Aubertin as an Independent Director of the Board of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Alussa Energy Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with FREYR
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:49 Uhr
JPMORGAN stuft Totalenergies auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
05.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21
03.07.21
01.07.21
29.06.21
25.06.21
25.06.21
22.06.21