checkAd

Order-to-Cash platform Sidetrade signs global digital transformation deal with Veolia Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 08:49  |  35   |   |   

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth : ALBFR.PA), the Artificial Intelligence Order-to-Cash (O2C) platform dedicated to accelerating and securing cashflow, has been selected by Veolia Group and its subsidiaries, as their exclusive global supplier for digital dunning and payment dispute resolution. The initial three-year contract will give Veolia a clearer vision of customer payment behavior worldwide, and help lay the groundwork for optimal management of accounts receivable.

Veolia Group, which aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation, has made digitalization a core element of their strategic plan, Impact 2023. This is why, in 2018, they opted for a comprehensive software suite to support the transformation of their finance department.

Cashflow generation, which has been among Veolia Group’s top financial objectives, has become even greater since the onset of the COVID crisis. “At the height of the crisis, insight into our customer exposure and control of our DSO became even more critical, as these elements have a direct impact on our cash generation” explained Patrick Houssin, Head of Group Working Capital Optimization, Veolia.

A request for proposal was launched in August 2020 for a complete Credit Management solution (collection, dispute settlement, and risk assessment). Beyond technical features, the solution had to be suitable for BUs varying greatly in size, (from a few million euros of revenue to several billions), with different operations, in over 50 countries.

Claude Laruelle, Group CFO at Veolia, commented: “We picked Sidetrade for two reasons: firstly the advanced features of their solution, based on AI, machine learning and automation, which increase the efficiency of dunning and dispute-resolution processes; and secondly, the quality of a partnership with a firm that has an international footprint, and solid experience with large global groups.”

Sidetrade’s experience rolling out complex international projects was a decisive factor. “Our aim was to choose not just a technical solution, but also a solid partner, with experience in projects of this scale, who could support us in our different locations, and help guide our technological development”, added Patrick Houssin.

Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) is a critical issue for a group of Veolia’s size, with revenue of €27bn. In fact, reducing DSO by even one day can bring in an additional €100m in cash.

Olivier Novasque, CEO and founder of Sidetrade commented:Being selected by Veolia as the leading technology in international O2C management is extremely gratifying for us. We are indeed proud to contribute to the success of their Impact 2023 strategic plan. Furthermore, analyzing the payment behavior patterns of millions of businesses worldwide in this ecosystem will enable us to further enhance the effectiveness of our algorithms, and our technological lead in artificial intelligence.”
This worldwide partnership comes just after Sidetrade’s 12 April acquisition of Amalto, a leader in paperless B2B transactions in North America. This acquisition enriches Sidetrade’s O2C offering, and helps accelerate market penetration in the US and Canada.


Investor relations
Christelle Dhrif
+33 (0)6 10 46 72 00 / cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations
Becca Parlby
+44 7824 5055 84 / bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) offers a SaaS platform specialized in generating and securing cash flow. Aimie, its Artificial Intelligence, analyzes more than $2.4 trillion in B2B transactions in Sidetrade's Cloud on a daily basis to predict payment behavior and risk of customer churn of more than 5 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best dunning strategies, automates actions on the order-to-cash cycle, and dematerializes customer transactions, improving productivity, performance, and ultimately working capital.

With offices in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston and Calgary, Sidetrade serves more than 2,700 companies of all sizes and in all industries in over 85 countries, including Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Vinci, Saint Gobain, Inmarsat and Bidfood.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Order-to-Cash platform Sidetrade signs global digital transformation deal with Veolia Group Sidetrade (Euronext Growth : ALBFR.PA), the Artificial Intelligence Order-to-Cash (O2C) platform dedicated to accelerating and securing cashflow, has been selected by Veolia Group and its subsidiaries, as their exclusive global supplier for digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire DexKo Global
Atico Mining Announces Appointment of New CFO
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
Saputo to Expand Its Branded Position in the UK and Abroad by Acquiring the Activities of ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus