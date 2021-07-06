checkAd

Iconic Funds Receives Regulatory Approval for and Launches New Fund in Partnership with Coin Metrics

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 09:00  |  26   |   |   

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Iconic Funds Sicav, Plc., an affiliate of Iconic Funds GmbH (jointly branded as 'Iconic Funds'), has launched a new Professional Investor Fund - named the Iconic CMBI10 Short-Term Momentum …

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Iconic Funds Sicav, Plc., an affiliate of Iconic Funds GmbH (jointly branded as 'Iconic Funds'), has launched a new Professional Investor Fund - named the Iconic CMBI10 Short-Term Momentum Index Fund ('Fund'). The Fund was recently granted a license by the Malta Financial Services Authority ('MFSA'). The new fund marks the beginning of a collaboration between Iconic Funds and Coin Metrics, a leading crypto asset data and analytics provider, as the Fund will seek to replicate one of Coin Metrics' most prominent indices. The Fund is only available to qualifying investors, as defined in the Fund Documents and applicable rules issued by the MFSA.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the CMBI10 Short-Term Momentum Index, which includes the top 10 crypto assets by market capitalization. Additionally, the Fund strives to optimize passive returns by depositing coins into staking and interest-bearing accounts with reputable counterparties.

Coin Metrics' 10 Short-Term Momentum Index aims to reflect the performance of the momentum factor for the Parent Index, the CMBI10 Index. Constituents for momentum indexes are selected based on eligibility criteria and their 10-year expected future market capitalization, as defined in the index methodology. The weight of each crypto asset within the index is dynamic and based on the momentum scores of the asset during the momentum observation period.

Iconic Funds and Cryptology Asset Group CEO Patrick Lowry said: 'Iconic Funds is committed to providing investors innovative crypto investment strategies through regulated and familiar means. The launch of our newest fund, the Iconic CMBI10 Short-Term Momentum Index Fund, demonstrates our commitment to investors to deliver on this promise with new and exciting crypto investment strategies.'

Coin Metrics CEO, Timothy Rice, said: 'Through leveraging our unique and broad dataset, Coin Metrics strives to innovate and offer new index products which leverage traditional concepts and/or incorporate new crypto asset native concepts. Working with Iconic Funds, we are thrilled to be launching the Iconic CMBI 10 Short-Term Momentum Index Fund which aspires to capture the upside of an aggressive crypto asset growth index, whilst endeavouring to limit downside volatility.''

Seite 1 von 3
BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iconic Funds Receives Regulatory Approval for and Launches New Fund in Partnership with Coin Metrics FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Iconic Funds Sicav, Plc., an affiliate of Iconic Funds GmbH (jointly branded as 'Iconic Funds'), has launched a new Professional Investor Fund - named the Iconic CMBI10 Short-Term Momentum …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Prospera Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Focus Graphite Inc. Enters into $12 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners
Condor Gold Plc 6.26g/t Gold Over 8.1m True Width from 38.0m Drill Depth (LIDC442) All Assay ...
George Palikaras Reports Holdings in Meta Materials Inc.
Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. Announces Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants to ...
CopperBank Repays Debenture
Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Enter into Cost Sharing Agreement and Financing on Coulter Creek ...
EQ Inc. Announces Acquisition of Leading Rewards Application: Paymi
Stabilisation Notice
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
NuRAN Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $11,000,000 and ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:45 Uhr
08:07 Uhr
05.07.21
05.07.21
Hodlnaut Adds Support for Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
05.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21
04.07.21
04.07.21
04.07.21