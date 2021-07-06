Iconic Funds Receives Regulatory Approval for and Launches New Fund in Partnership with Coin Metrics
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Iconic Funds Sicav, Plc., an affiliate of Iconic Funds GmbH (jointly branded as 'Iconic Funds'), has launched a new Professional Investor Fund - named the Iconic CMBI10 Short-Term Momentum Index Fund ('Fund'). The Fund was recently granted a license by the Malta Financial Services Authority ('MFSA'). The new fund marks the beginning of a collaboration between Iconic Funds and Coin Metrics, a leading crypto asset data and analytics provider, as the Fund will seek to replicate one of Coin Metrics' most prominent indices. The Fund is only available to qualifying investors, as defined in the Fund Documents and applicable rules issued by the MFSA.
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the CMBI10 Short-Term Momentum Index, which includes the top 10 crypto assets by market capitalization. Additionally, the Fund strives to optimize passive returns by depositing coins into staking and interest-bearing accounts with reputable counterparties.
Coin Metrics' 10 Short-Term Momentum Index aims to reflect the performance of the momentum factor for the Parent Index, the CMBI10 Index. Constituents for momentum indexes are selected based on eligibility criteria and their 10-year expected future market capitalization, as defined in the index methodology. The weight of each crypto asset within the index is dynamic and based on the momentum scores of the asset during the momentum observation period.
Iconic Funds and Cryptology Asset Group CEO Patrick Lowry said: 'Iconic Funds is committed to providing investors innovative crypto investment strategies through regulated and familiar means. The launch of our newest fund, the Iconic CMBI10 Short-Term Momentum Index Fund, demonstrates our commitment to investors to deliver on this promise with new and exciting crypto investment strategies.'
Coin Metrics CEO, Timothy Rice, said: 'Through leveraging our unique and broad dataset, Coin Metrics strives to innovate and offer new index products which leverage traditional concepts and/or incorporate new crypto asset native concepts. Working with Iconic Funds, we are thrilled to be launching the Iconic CMBI 10 Short-Term Momentum Index Fund which aspires to capture the upside of an aggressive crypto asset growth index, whilst endeavouring to limit downside volatility.''
