Iconic Funds Receives Regulatory Approval for and Launches New Fund in Partnership with Coin Metrics

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Iconic Funds Sicav, Plc., an affiliate of Iconic Funds GmbH (jointly branded as 'Iconic Funds'), has launched a new Professional Investor Fund - named the Iconic CMBI10 Short-Term Momentum Index Fund ('Fund'). The Fund was recently granted a license by the Malta Financial Services Authority ('MFSA'). The new fund marks the beginning of a collaboration between Iconic Funds and Coin Metrics, a leading crypto asset data and analytics provider, as the Fund will seek to replicate one of Coin Metrics' most prominent indices. The Fund is only available to qualifying investors, as defined in the Fund Documents and applicable rules issued by the MFSA. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the CMBI10 Short-Term Momentum Index, which includes the top 10 crypto assets by market capitalization. Additionally, the Fund strives to optimize passive returns by depositing coins into staking and interest-bearing accounts with reputable counterparties.