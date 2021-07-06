checkAd

ZARIOT wins GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Authentication and Security Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 09:00  |  22   |   |   

Secure cellular connectivity solution for M2M and IoT beats Nokia, ZTE, SK Telecom and iConectiv

BARCELONA, Spain, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZARIOT, a global IoT and M2M connectivity provider, was named the winner of the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award for 'Best Mobile Authentication & Security Solution', presented Wednesday at MWC Barcelona 2021. ZARIOT's entry, 'A global SIM with signalling to cloud protection: securing and controlling cellular connectivity for IoT devices', highlights the urgent need to address the security concerns of cellular IoT.

ZARIOT team celebrates GLOMO win, with company tradition of sabering a champagne bottle, in front of the iconic old MWC Fira in Barcelona, Spain

The GLOMOs showcase and celebrate the latest and best mobile and digital products, apps, devices, services, and initiatives to the world.  They are the connectivity industry's most prestigious accolade, judged by the sector's most prominent subject matter experts. The judges commented: 'A good example of a long-term solution supporting zero trust principles and addressing a specific weakness in IoT deployments.' This award category recognises the best use of technology to safeguard customer personal data and to help network operators and service providers combat fraudulent access to networks.

All verticals have the need to secure mission- and business-critical devices against denial of service attacks and to effectively ensure data integrity and privacy of all users and devices. ZARIOT allows unrivalled control of connectivity and security based on Zero Trust principles, proprietary signalling protection, and provides security over cellular protocols for the lifetime of devices, no matter their application.

Other entries in the category included Nokia for NetGuard Adaptive Security in 5G and ZTE Corporation for Software-Defined Security Solution based on SDN/NFV. 'It is not only a significant achievement for us at ZARIOT, but really is a big step towards realising real continual improvement in IoT security in mobile networks,' said Dawood Ghalaieny, ZARIOT CEO. 'There were other novel security solutions in this category, but I think our win demonstrates that despite emerging problems on the bleeding edge of IoT security, the security of cellular connectivity must become a priority for enterprises.'

'Congratulations to all the winners and nominees of the GSMA's GLOMO Awards 2021. You truly embody the theme of this year's event, Connected Impact,' said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. 'Given the challenging circumstances we've all faced over the last 15 months, it's more important than ever to come together to recognise the incredible innovation and ingenuity shaping our industry, as well as the positive impact this is making on the world around us.'

Read more about the awards and view the full list of winners here.

ZARIOT was founded with the mission to restore order to what is becoming connected chaos in IoT by bringing unrivalled security, control and quality of service. ZARIOT offers secure cellular connectivity globally for IoT and M2M devices, with signalling, IP, and Zero Trust security solutions for enterprises. An experienced team of engineers bring the knowledge and expertise of over 15 years of innovation in telecom security to IoT sectors such as medical, automotive, telematics, and personal security. ZARIOT provides a fully protected IoT solution and enables enterprises to adapt to and grow with changing needs, demands and threats, all while operating securely.

Watch full acceptance video here

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557665/ZARIOT_team_celebrates_GLOMO_win.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZARIOT wins GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Authentication and Security Solution Secure cellular connectivity solution for M2M and IoT beats Nokia, ZTE, SK Telecom and iConectiv BARCELONA, Spain, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ZARIOT, a global IoT and M2M connectivity provider, was named the winner of the Global Mobile (GLOMO) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10.8% During the Study ...
MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market to Reach US$ 3,164.7 Million by 2027 |CAGR: 16.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights
E-waste management Market to Reach $143.87 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 14.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Smart Syringe Market to exceed US$ 14.4 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 9.6%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Growing Healthcare Infrastructure and Transition of Healthcare Facilities from Conventional to Digital Equipments to Drive the Radiology Equipments Market in Egypt: Ken Research
Caps And Closures Market Size To Reach $143.6 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.
Bev-Top Media Leader, Ripples, Launches Next-Gen Platform - Ripples 2.0 - at Diageo's 2021 World ...
Huawei and Shanghai International Port Group Launch Centralized Remote Control Project for Smart ...
GCC's Distributed Energy Market Propelled by Rooftop Solar PV and Hybrid Power Systems' Expansion
Titel
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
FTX, Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Announce Long-Term Partnership
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
TA Associates Announces Revalize, a New Cloud-Software Platform for Manufacturers
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus