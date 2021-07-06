DGAP-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG / Key word(s): Funds Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Issuance of Weser Funding No. 3 06.07.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Issuance of Weser Funding No. 3

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB Bank) will launch the third listed issuance under its

securitisation platform Weser Funding S.A.. The senior notes will be backed by a granular portfolio of primarily German corporate loans in an amount of up to EUR 400 million.

Analogous to the previous transactions the structure will feature a revolving phase of up to three years, and it is designed to meet the collateral criteria of the European Central Bank for asset backed securities.

The main parties to the transaction are:

Issuer: Weser Funding S.A., acting in respect of its Compartment No. 3 Joint Lead Arrangers: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG and QuantFS GmbH Transaction Counsel: Hogan Lovells International LLP Account Bank and Data Trustee: Bank of New York Mellon, Frankfurt Branch Paying and Settlement Agent: The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch Trustee: BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited Corporate Administrator: MaplesFS (Luxembourg) S.A. Originator, Seller, Servicer: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG Monitor and Calculation Agent: QuantFS GmbH

Scope of Issuance: