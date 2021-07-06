checkAd

CoinShares to Acquire Global Blockchain Equity Index

  • CoinShares expands footprint into equities market with acquisition of the ETF index business from Elwood Technologies
  • The Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain Equity UCITS ETF has over $1B in assets under management
  • CoinShares also adds equity research unit and coverage of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related equities

ST. HELIER, Jersey, July 6, 2021 -- CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) (“CoinShares”), Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm, today announced it has acquired the ETF index business from Elwood Technologies.  Through this platform, Elwood partnered with Invesco to launch the Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain Equity UCITS ETF (the “Invesco Blockchain ETF”), which provides exposure to internationally listed companies generating earnings from blockchain technology. 

The Invesco Blockchain ETF has amassed over $1B in assets since its inception in 2019.  In addition to index creation activity, Elwood built a best-in-class equity research team focused on companies in the digital assets space. The equity research unit will join CoinShares and benefit from the scale provided by this organisation.  There will be no changes to the Elwood Index and no impact to the Invesco Blockchain ETF. Furthermore, it will continue to publish research on cryptocurrency and blockchain-related equities. 

CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti commented on today’s news, “As the popularity of thematic ETFs continues to grow, we have seen notable performance dispersion between strategies targeting similar exposures.  With investors seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies as well as equities benefiting from blockchain technology, the Elwood Index and Invesco are natural partners for CoinShares.  This acquisition marks another milestone for CoinShares as we execute on our strategic plan to generate shareholder value and become a global financial technology company.  We look forward to welcoming Elwood’s index platform as the newest addition to the CoinShares team.”

The collaboration between CoinShares and Invesco will further bridge the gap between traditional asset management and cryptocurrencies whilst broadening both firms’ connectivity with global institutional investors and allocators.  With $1,505B assets under management as at May 31, 2021, Invesco is one of the world’s largest asset managers offering a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities, and was the world’s first institutional asset manager to introduce a blockchain-focused thematic ETF via its partnership with Elwood in March 2019. 

