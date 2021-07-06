checkAd

Musk Metals Outlines Upcoming Exploration on Its Highly Prospective Canadian Gold and Copper Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Musk Metals Corp. (“Musk Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce multiple upcoming 2021 work programs on its highly prospective portfolio of 100% owned Gold and Copper projects throughout world class mining camps in Canada.

Lawyers North, East, and West Gold & Copper Claims, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

Musk Metals’ 100% owned Lawyers North, East and West claims cover approximately 6,260 hectares located in BC’s famous “Golden Horseshoe” region of the Golden Triangle. The claim groups are contiguous to the southeast and southwest of Benchmark Metals' “Lawyers” Gold and Silver project. Benchmark recently reported 2.92M oz. Au-Eq in an updated resource estimate and are conducting a 100,000-metre drill program (see press release dated June 30, 2021). Musk Metals’ claim groups are also situated between TDG Gold Corp’s “Baker” and “Shasta” mines (Figure 1). The “Kemess” mine is also located to the southeast that hosts 2.7Moz of gold equivalent.

Musk Metals is planning an exploration program to further define magnetic targets as well as the mobilization of crews to conduct a sampling program. Sampling will test outcrops and soil geochemistry aimed at identifying high priority drill targets.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 1. Regional location of Musk Metals’ claim groups.

McDonough East Gold Project, Red Lake Camp, Ontario

Musk Metals’ 100% owned McDonough East property is situated in the prolific Red Lake Greenstone Belt that has historic production and current resources of approximately 41 million ounces gold.

The McDonough East property is contiguous with GoldON Resources Ltd. and Evolution Mining’s “Slate Bay” gold property (Figure 2). The property straddles a regional unconformity that is a key structural signature of many mines within the Red Lake gold camp. Historical drilling results on the property has reported 0.435 g/t Au and 92.56 g/t Ag over 2.13m.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 2. Location of the McDonough East property in the Red Lake gold camp.

Musk Metals has completed a high resolution heli-borne magnetic survey over the McDonough East Property in the fall of 2020. The high resolution heli-borne magnetic survey by Prospectair Geosurveys was flown over the totality of the property covering 1,535 ha. (3,793 acres) at 50m line spacings. The airborne magnetic survey has outlined areas of high merit warranting additional exploration (Figure 3). The Company has now engaged Orix Geoscience Inc. to conduct a structural and geological interpretation of the high-resolution airborne survey data to define and prioritize targets for upcoming exploration programs.

