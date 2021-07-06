checkAd

New indicators for smart grids by Ei verify dLab’s endeavor to deliver a smart grid solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 09:00  |  17   |   |   

The majority of The Swedish Energy Markets Inspectorate’s suggested new indicators for measuring smart grid development can be met with the data analytics solution from Dlaboratory Sweden AB. - A true verification of the viability of our solution, comments Erik Severin, CEO of dLab.

The Swedish Energy Markets Inspectorate (Ei) has been given - through EU’s revised electricity market directive (EU 2019/944) – authority to supervise and evaluate smart grid development in Sweden. As a part of this commission, Ei has analyzed which indicators would suit this task.

- Reviewing these suggested indicators, dLab’s patented grid incident analysis solution can deliver many of the values needed for evaluation – an important verification of dLab’s mission to contribute to the building of smart grids, globally, says Erik Severin, CEO of dLab.

Ei’s report Ei R2021:07, “Indikatorer för utvecklingen av smarta elnät”, published recently, states that the development of smart grids should focus on energy transition (integrating new production and technology), energy efficiency and a reliable and resilient grid. And to be able to work with these aspects, the DSOs need to incorporate new grid technology into their scope of work.

dLab is a company working in the forefront of data analytics and electrical engineering, offering a solution to monitor and analyze incidents in the grid. dLab’s dInsight Analytics Platform enables DSOs to take small incremental and measurable steps towards a more effective, resilient, and reliable grid through a deeper understanding and a more data-driven organization. The aim is to build the new smart grid through data analytics, a view that seems to be supported by the indicators Ei proposes.

Out of the 13 possible indicators that Ei regards as relevant for measuring and evaluating smart grid development, dLab contributes to at least eight of them. Mostly in regard to indicators focusing on monitoring, control, and automation. Among the indicators dLab matches are security of supply, transmission loss, load factor, utilization factor, and level of automation in the substations.

- To be able to meet the majority of Ei’s proposed indicators for a smart grid with our solution is truly satisfying. It is a confirmation that we are on the right track. It seems that the market is ready, and we are definitely ready, says Erik Severin.

About Dlaboratory Sweden AB

Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) is a Swedish cleantech company offering a digital platform for gathering, analyzing, and presenting condition data for managing the future power grid. Our solutions enable proactive maintenance work, an increased security of supply, and fewer power outages. We are a commercial company since 2015 and the shares are listed at Nasdaq First North GM (DLAB) since April 2021.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New indicators for smart grids by Ei verify dLab’s endeavor to deliver a smart grid solution The majority of The Swedish Energy Markets Inspectorate’s suggested new indicators for measuring smart grid development can be met with the data analytics solution from Dlaboratory Sweden AB. - A true verification of the viability of our solution, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire DexKo Global
Atico Mining Announces Appointment of New CFO
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
Saputo to Expand Its Branded Position in the UK and Abroad by Acquiring the Activities of ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus