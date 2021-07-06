checkAd

Ximen Acquires 100% Interest – Wild Horse Creek Gold Property – 12,767 Hectares – Cranbrook, BC

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 09:05  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 06, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has acquired several mineral claims in the Wild Horse Creek area, located 15 kilometers …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 06, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has acquired several mineral claims in the Wild Horse Creek area, located 15 kilometers northeast of Cranbrook in the Fort Steele Mining Division in southern British Columbia.

Foto: Accesswire

Property map showing Wild Horse Creek Gold Property near Fort Steele, B.C.

Ximen recently acquired a total of 139 mineral claims covering 12,767 hectares near historic Fort Steele, named the Wild Horse Creek property. The Wild Horse Creek property adjoins Ximen's Hughes Range claims (7 claims and one lease, 453 hectares).

The land package is covered by two separate Purchase Agreements under which Ximen is required to issue 3,455,000 shares split among the vendors. Additional, all the vendors have entered into voting trust agreements with regards to the shares being issued . In the first Purchase Agreement, a total of 43 mineral claims covering 3,221 hectares was purchased for an aggregate of 1,355,000 common shares of Ximen. Ximen acquired a 100% interest in the claims, subject to a 1.0% net smelter return royalty. In this agreement the vendor consists of 6 individuals.

In the second Purchase Agreement, a total of 96 mineral claims covering 9,546 hectares was purchased for an aggregate of 2,100,000 common shares of Ximen. Ximen acquired a 100% interest in the claims, subject to a 1.0% net smelter return royalty with a $1,000,000 buy out. Additional this land packed comes with current exploration permits approved for drilling. The deal also includes transfer to Ximen a total of $189,607 value in Portable Assessment Credits. In this agreement the vendors consist of 4 individuals and 2 private corporations.

Foto: Accesswire

Core facility with all the previously well preserved core from all the associated properties.

The Wild Horse Creek property lies within the Kimberley Gold Trend, a zone that extends southwestward from the Rocky Mountains into the western part of the Purcell Mountains. In 1864 gold was discovered in Wild Horse Creek and the 720 km long trail known as the Dewdney Trail was started to connect Hope with the gold mining community known as Fisherville on Wild Horse Creek. More than 10 million ounces of gold is estimated to have been recovered from the gold bearing streams in the East Kootenay area and the locations of more than 50 gold showings have been recorded. Placer gold operations continue to this day on several gold bearing streams around Cranbrook. (from Seabrook and Hoy, 2015 Geoscience BC Roundup Poster).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ximen Acquires 100% Interest – Wild Horse Creek Gold Property – 12,767 Hectares – Cranbrook, BC VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 06, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has acquired several mineral claims in the Wild Horse Creek area, located 15 kilometers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Prospera Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Focus Graphite Inc. Enters into $12 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners
Condor Gold Plc 6.26g/t Gold Over 8.1m True Width from 38.0m Drill Depth (LIDC442) All Assay ...
George Palikaras Reports Holdings in Meta Materials Inc.
Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. Announces Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants to ...
CopperBank Repays Debenture
Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Enter into Cost Sharing Agreement and Financing on Coulter Creek ...
EQ Inc. Announces Acquisition of Leading Rewards Application: Paymi
Stabilisation Notice
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
NuRAN Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $11,000,000 and ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...