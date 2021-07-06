FAR Resources Increases Its Land Position In The Province of Manitoba Snow Lake By Acquiring An Option On The Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAR Resources Ltd (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) (www.farresources.com) (“FAR Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jean Lake lithium-gold project located in Manitoba. The Company will acquire the claims from Mount Morgan Resources Ltd., a private mineral exploration and development corporation. The 1002 hectare five-claim Jean Lake Gold-Lithium project occurs 570 km north of Winnipeg and 15 km east of the historic mining town of Snow Lake Manitoba in the eastern portion of the Proterozoic Flin-Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt of the Canadian Shield. The belt hosts world-class gold, base-metal and gold-rich base-metal deposits and developing lithium resources.



The option agreement provides for the Company to earn a 100% interest over 4 years by cash payments and share issuances to Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. and exploration expenditures as follows: