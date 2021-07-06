FAR Resources Increases Its Land Position In The Province of Manitoba Snow Lake By Acquiring An Option On The Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAR Resources Ltd (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) (www.farresources.com) (“FAR Resources” or the “Company”) is
pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jean Lake lithium-gold project located in Manitoba. The Company will acquire the claims from Mount
Morgan Resources Ltd., a private mineral exploration and development corporation. The 1002 hectare five-claim Jean Lake Gold-Lithium project occurs 570 km north of Winnipeg and 15 km east of the
historic mining town of Snow Lake Manitoba in the eastern portion of the Proterozoic Flin-Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt of the Canadian Shield. The belt hosts world-class gold, base-metal and
gold-rich base-metal deposits and developing lithium resources.
The option agreement provides for the Company to earn a 100% interest over 4 years by cash payments and share issuances to Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. and exploration expenditures as follows:
- $25,000 cash and common shares of the Company having a value of $25,000 (based on a 10 day VWAP calculation – which is the basis for all such share issuances under the option agreement) following the signing of the agreement and the Company completing its CSE filing requirements;
- $50,000 cash, $50,000 in common shares and $50,000 exploration expenditures by the first anniversary;
- $50,000 cash, $50,000 in common shares and $50,000 (further) exploration expenditures by the second anniversary;
- $50,000 cash, $50,000 in common shares and $50,000 (further) exploration expenditures by the third anniversary;
- $75,000 cash, $75,000 in common shares and $50,000 (further) exploration expenditures by the fourth anniversary such that a total of $200,000 in exploration
expenditures will have been incurred
Once FAR Resources earns the interest, the Company will grant a 2% NSR to Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. The NSR may be reduced to 1% by the Company’s payment of $1,000,000 to the NSR holder.
John Gammack, President and CEO for FAR Resources states, “We are pleased to add the Jean Lake project to our portfolio of lithium and gold exploration projects in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Manitoba. Together with the 3603-hectare (Ha) Zoro Project, which hosts our Zoro1 resource of 1,074,567 tonnes at 0.91% Li2O, the 1002 Ha Jean Lake project gives us an attractive 4605 Ha exploration opportunity. The project location adjacent to known high-grade lithium and gold resources within a highly prospective geological environment accompanied by both historic and recent geological databases provides us with a sound foundation for further exploration. While FAR Resources has been approached by interested parties regarding the Zoro claims, no agreements have been concluded and the Company will continue to explore opportunities to increase its inventory of claims.
