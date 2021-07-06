Zalando Has 36% Upside as Market Share Could Double, Bank of America Says
- (PLX AI) – Zalando is becoming the leader in European online apparel and its market share could double in 10 years, analysts at Bank of America said in a report, reiterating their buy rating on the stock.
- Price target of EUR 140 implies a 36% upside
- Valuation will increase over time as profitability improves while the Kinnevik overhang is gone and the company's mid to long-term targets seem very achievable, Bank of America said
