checkAd

Zalando Has 36% Upside as Market Share Could Double, Bank of America Says

Autor: PLX AI
06.07.2021, 09:50  |  37   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Zalando is becoming the leader in European online apparel and its market share could double in 10 years, analysts at Bank of America said in a report, reiterating their buy rating on the stock.Price target of EUR 140 implies a 36% …

  • (PLX AI) – Zalando is becoming the leader in European online apparel and its market share could double in 10 years, analysts at Bank of America said in a report, reiterating their buy rating on the stock.
  • Price target of EUR 140 implies a 36% upside
  • Valuation will increase over time as profitability improves while the Kinnevik overhang is gone and the company's mid to long-term targets seem very achievable, Bank of America said
Zalando Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zalando Has 36% Upside as Market Share Could Double, Bank of America Says (PLX AI) – Zalando is becoming the leader in European online apparel and its market share could double in 10 years, analysts at Bank of America said in a report, reiterating their buy rating on the stock.Price target of EUR 140 implies a 36% …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Gamesa Gets 301 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
Deutsche Bank Revenues Are Past Peak, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Underperform
Tesla May Need New Capital for More Capacity, New Products, BofA Says
Vestas Margins May Be Under Pressure in Q2/Q3, SEB Says
JCDecaux Joins Consortium That Takes Clear Media Private
Sartorius Raises FY Revenue Growth Outlook to 45% from 35% Previously
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Dios Fastigheter Half Year Net Income SEK 957 Million
Nordex Q2 Order Intake 1,534 MW vs 888 MW a Year Ago
Dometic Reinstated with Buy at Nordea
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
Nordex Falls 4% After Capital Raise; Bank of America Reiterates Buy
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:12 Uhr
08:35 Uhr
05.07.21
BAADER BANK stuft Zalando auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
05.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21
RBC stuft Zalando auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
02.07.21
02.07.21
01.07.21
30.06.21