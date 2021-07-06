Zalando Has 36% Upside as Market Share Could Double, Bank of America Says Autor: PLX AI | 06.07.2021, 09:50 | 37 | 0 | 0 06.07.2021, 09:50 | (PLX AI) – Zalando is becoming the leader in European online apparel and its market share could double in 10 years, analysts at Bank of America said in a report, reiterating their buy rating on the stock.Price target of EUR 140 implies a 36% … (PLX AI) – Zalando is becoming the leader in European online apparel and its market share could double in 10 years, analysts at Bank of America said in a report, reiterating their buy rating on the stock.Price target of EUR 140 implies a 36% … (PLX AI) – Zalando is becoming the leader in European online apparel and its market share could double in 10 years, analysts at Bank of America said in a report, reiterating their buy rating on the stock.

Price target of EUR 140 implies a 36% upside

Valuation will increase over time as profitability improves while the Kinnevik overhang is gone and the company's mid to long-term targets seem very achievable, Bank of America said Zalando Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Zalando Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer