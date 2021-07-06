Bostik announces the launch of its new Polyurethane sealants line for the Sealing & Bonding construction markets

With state-of-the art production facilities in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, and innovative technology, Bostik, a longstanding player on the PU market, is developing a new range of products meeting the requirements of both higher technical properties and sustainable performance such as low isocyanates and solvent-free formulations, bubble-free, and outstanding easiness to use for professional and occasional consumers.

COLOMBES, France, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bostik, the Adhesive Solutions division of Arkema, has implemented an ambitious development programme strengthening its polyurethane (PU) sealants with a particular focus on Sealing & Bonding applications for the construction market. This new range of products enables Bostik to be well positioned in this business driven by new construction in emerging countries and steady demand for higher quality solutions.

This programme aims to increase Bostik's position on its targeted markets of construction in emerging countries.

According to Marc-Antoine Mallet, Sealing & Bonding Director at Bostik, "This ambitious programme has helped us address the market's growing expectations in terms of quality and sustainability for PU products. It also enables us to provide our customers with a unique mix of local presence and outstanding quality standards. Thanks to a very positive feedback from the market, particularly in the EMEA region, we're convinced that this is just the beginning of promising opportunities."

The next steps of this development programme are focused on industrial markets, and perfectly aligned with Bostik's growth strategy in engineering adhesive solutions.

Bostik, a subsidiary of the Arkema Group and a global player in specialty adhesives for the construction, consumer and industrial markets, develops innovative and multifunctional sealing and bonding solutions that have been shaping our daily lives for over 130 years. With an annual sales of 2.1 billion euros in 2019, a presence in more than 40 countries, and 6,000 employees, the company is committed to meeting the major ecological, energy and technological challenges through its innovations. It is focused on continuous improvement and operational excellence to meet the expectations of its customers and partners. www.bostik.com

