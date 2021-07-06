Pandemic Continues to Erode Strength of Premium Passports

With the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics just weeks away, and the country in a "quasi" state of emergency, Japan nonetheless retains its hold on the number one spot on the Henley Passport Index — which is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) — with a theoretical visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 193.

LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest results from the Henley Passport Index — the original ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa — show that while there is cause for optimism, it must be tempered with the reality that cross-border travel continues to be significantly obstructed. Although some progress has been made, between January to March 2021, international mobility had been restored to just 12% of pre-pandemic levels, and the gulf between theoretical and actual travel access remains significant.

While the dominance of European passports in the Top Ten has been a given for most of the index's 16-year history, the pre-eminence of three Asian states — Japan, Singapore, and South Korea — has become the new normal. Singapore remains in 2nd place, with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 192, and South Korea shares joint-3rd place with Germany, each with a score of 191.

However, when compared to the actual travel access currently available even to the holders of top-scoring passports, the picture looks very different: holders of Japanese passports have access to fewer than 80 destinations (equivalent to the passport power of Saudi Arabia, which sits way down in 71st place on the ranking) while holders of Singaporean passports can access fewer than 75 destinations (equivalent to Kazakhstan, which sits in 74th place).

Plummeting UK and US passport power

There is a similarly gloomy outlook even in countries with highly successful Covid-19 vaccine rollouts: the UK and the US currently share joint-7th place on the index, following a steady decline since they jointly held the top spot in 2014, with their passport holders theoretically able to access 187 destinations around the world.

Under current travel bans, however, UK passport holders have suffered a dramatic drop of over 70% in their travel freedom, currently able to access fewer than 60 destinations globally — a passport power equivalent to that of Uzbekistan on the index. US passport holders have seen a 67% decrease in their global mobility, with access to just 61 destinations worldwide — a passport power equivalent to Rwanda.