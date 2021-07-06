checkAd

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: PŸUR continues positive trend in connect magazine broadband and landline test

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Study results/Market Report
Tele Columbus AG: PŸUR continues positive trend in connect magazine broadband and landline test

06.07.2021
Overall rating of "good" and significant year-on-year improvement

PŸUR continues positive trend in connect magazine broadband and landline test

- PŸUR network rated "good"

- Rated best out of all providers in the high-speed internet category

- Significant year-on-year improvement testament to quality offensive

Berlin, 6 July 2021. PŸUR has continued the positive trend of previous years and achieved a test rating of "good" in connect magazine's latest broadband and landline test. For Tele Columbus AG, the result demonstrates that the measures consistently taken to improve network performance are having the desired effect.

PŸUR improved significantly year on year from 773 points to 840, only just missing out on the "very good" rating, according to connect. In the high-speed internet category, which involves a standardised test including parallel upload and download measurements, PŸUR achieved the best rating of all providers at 100%. The measurements are aimed at measuring connection speed at full broadband load. connect was also impressed with PŸUR's performance in the online TV category, in which "over-the-top" measurements are taken on a variety of video content providers.

"We are delighted to see that our hard work throughout the PŸUR network this year has been reflected in the results of broadband and landline tests," says Dietmar Pöltl, Chief Technology Officer of Tele Columbus AG. "The outstanding results in data tests show that we are moving in the right direction with our improvements to the quality of our fibre optic networks. It goes without saying that there is always room for improvement, and we will continue to work towards optimising our networks to offer our customers the best possible products and services."

