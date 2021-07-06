Eden Empire Announces Management Changes

Mr. Isaac brings over a decade of international capital markets experience to EDEN TM notably having been previously involved as the CFO for a California based pharmaceutical company focused on cannabis. Prior thereto, Mr. Isaac worked as the VP, Finance and Controller for a TSX listed company in the cannabis sector. Prior thereto, Mr. Isaac was based in the UK, working as interim manager with private-equity backed portfolio companies focused on the real estate and retail sectors. Mr. Isaac has been involved in raising over $100 million in equity capital and has managed an aggregate of $1 billion in debt financing for public and private companies.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (the " Company " or “ Eden Empire ” or " EDEN TM ") is pleased to announce that Samuel Isaac has joined its executive team as Chief Financial Officer (“ CFO ”) to assist during its push into the United States cannabis market.

“We are pleased to welcome Samuel to our leadership team,” said Gerry Trapasso, CEO for EDENTM. “His deep and extensive experience in leading financial operations, as well as experience with raising capital in the public markets will be a massive asset as Eden Empire looks to expand its retail footprint in the US.”

“Joining Eden Empire is a stimulating moment for my career as the organization sets its path towards the US cannabis market,” said Mr. Isaac. “It’s a company with a strong branding presence and backed with a robust Board of Directors.”

As CFO, Mr. Isaac will be responsible for accounting, treasury management, finance, planning and forecasting, tax, M&A support, and financial and management reporting as EDENTM continues to expand its retail footprint across Canada and the United States. Mr. Isaac has a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting from the University of Alberta, and holds the CPA, CA designation.

Mr. Isaac replaces Cale Moodie, EDEN’s previous CFO. Mr. Moodie has also resigned from his position as a director of the Company. EDEN thanks Mr. Moodie for his contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

For further information or should you have any questions, please feel free to email us at investors@edenempire.com .

Gerry Trapasso, CEO

