Fresh Food Packaging Market Size Worth $181.7 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.07.2021   

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fresh food packaging market size is expected to reach USD 181.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for fresh dairy products from developing countries is expected to be the key driver for the market over the forecast period.

The industry has experienced a significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the disruption of the supply chain. The shutdown in China, which is one of the key raw material producers, has impacted packaging manufacturers globally. The shortage in supply of raw materials like plastics, aluminum, steel, and others from Chinese manufacturers has resulted in a demand-supply gap, however, the manufacturing is expected to ramp up the production gradually.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The flexible segment accounted for a significant revenue share of 47.6% in 2020. Manufacturers are actively investing in increasing the production capacity of flexible packaging owing to the increasing preference for economical and low-cost packaging by the application industry
  • The plastic material segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.2% in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Abundant raw material availability and lower costs owing to high production levels in APAC and North America are responsible for the high market share
  • The dairy products segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Higher dependency on milk for daily protein requirement in developing countries is expected to drive the demand for dairy products, thereby driving the market
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. Abundant raw material availability and large output from application industries are responsible for the high market share and fastest growth
  • Key companies are increasingly offering custom packaging solutions to end-use companies; besides key companies are increasingly focusing on the use of recycled material as it offers complete sustainability

Read 225 page market research report, "Fresh Food Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Rigid, Flexible), By Material (Plastic, Paper & Paper Board, Bagasse, Polylactic), By Application (Dairy Products), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", By Grand View Research.

