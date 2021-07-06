Industrivarden H1 Net Asset Value SEK 135.4 Billion; Bought Sandvik, Sold SSAB
(PLX AI) – Industrivarden half year net asset value SEK 135,400 millionH1 EPS SEK 40.58During the first half of 2021, shares were purchased in Sandvik for SEK 1.5 billion, in Essity for 0.5 billion and in Handelsbanken for 0.3 billionThe …
- (PLX AI) – Industrivarden half year net asset value SEK 135,400 million
- H1 EPS SEK 40.58
- During the first half of 2021, shares were purchased in Sandvik for SEK 1.5 billion, in Essity for 0.5 billion and in Handelsbanken for 0.3 billion
- The shareholding in SSAB was divested in May for SEK 2.0 billion
