OAT INC Announces Removal of Shell-Risk, and New Contract with J.F. Shea Corporation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / OAT INC, a corporation that is currently specializing in HVAC, announces today the official removal of the "shell risk" from OTC Markets.

OAT INC is a company which provides service on air conditioning, heating, and ventilation. The company will continue on to strive for success.

On June 30, 2021, OAT INC (Olympic Air Tech) has been chosen to participate in a new $716,000 construction project with J.F. Shea Construction. The project is located at Eastern Municipal Water District, in Riverside County, California. This contract has been derived from our proposal dated 5/17/21.

We are looking forward to work successfully with J.F. Shea Construction. Thank you.

Cautionary Note: The news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The statements are based on current beliefs and looking-forward expectations that are subject to change. In addition, such anticipated statements are subject to suppositions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those expectations expressed in statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, market conditions, government approvals, changes to proposed laws, and economic conditions within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update statements to reflect events after the statement was made.

