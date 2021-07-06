checkAd

EANS-News ANDRITZ is supplying major pulp production technologies and key process equipment for the world's largest DP pulp mill

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
06.07.2021, 10:40  |  35   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Andritz AG!
Long
Basispreis 43,53€
Hebel 10,37
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 52,27€
Hebel 9,94
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


Company Information

Graz - July 6, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ is supplying major
energy-efficient and environmentally friendly pulp production technologies and
key process equipment for Bracell's project "STAR" in the city of Lençóis
Paulista, São Paulo state, Brazil. The mill complies with highest environmental
standards and features two flexible, environmentally friendly hardwood
fiberlines for a capacity of 2.6 to 2.8 million tons/year of bleached kraft pulp
or 1.5 million tons/year of dissolving pulp, which is used as raw material for
the production of viscose. ANDRITZ was awarded this contract in July 2019, and
start-up is scheduled for August 2021.

ANDRITZ is providing sustainable technologies and solutions for four of the six
most important process islands in the pulp mill:


* An ANDRITZ HERB Recovery Boiler for maximum power generation. The state-of-
the-art boiler will be the largest in the world and not only make the mill
self-sufficient in energy supply but will additionally produce around 180
megawatts of electricity that will be fed to the Brazilian grid to supply
roughly three million people with green energy.

* Two environmentally friendly hardwood Fiberlines, for capacities of 2.6 to 2.8
million t/y of kraft pulp or 1.5 million t/y of dissolving pulp, that process
certified eucalyptus trees and ensure lowest effluent emissions, a LoSolids
continuous cooking system with Pre-Hydrolysis Vessel (PHV), screen room and
bleach plant, as well as ANDRITZ's DD-Washer technology, ensuring low
operating costs, low emissions, extremely high washing efficiency, and
excellent fiber quality. The cooking plant for the fiberline is state of the
art in the continuous cooking process for production of dissolving pulp.

* A complete Wood Processing Plant using ANDRITZ's proven technologies,
including ANDRITZ's unique, horizontally fed HHQ-Chipper (EXL model), ensuring
high capacity and optimum chip quality. Woodyard operation is enhanced with
state-of-the-art Metris - ANDRITZ digital solutions, featuring artificial
intelligence and digital sensors. The plant includes ChipperEKG, stone
detection, the ScanChip chip analyzer, and a FlowScanner, which measures the
density and moisture content of the chips to optimize the fiberline process
Seite 1 von 2
Andritz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News ANDRITZ is supplying major pulp production technologies and key process equipment for the world's largest DP pulp mill - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information Graz - July 6, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ is supplying …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dieselskandal bei Mercedes-Benz-Fahrzeugen: Dritte obsiegende OLG-Entscheidung gegen die Daimler AG (FOTO)
Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD) gründet Global Water & Climate Adaptation ...
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
PMG Presse-Monitor übernimmt Software-Entwickler X-CAGO (FOTO)
enercast Wins Nationwide Contract for Wind and Solar Energy Forecasts in Ukraine
Netcetera und Entersekt setzen bei PLUSCARD erstmals in Europa den FIDO-Authentifizierungsstandard ...
BVMW: Prof. Alexander Ehlers zum Sprecher des Beirats Gesundheit berufen
HIGH END PRODUCTIONS: Herbert G. Kloiber und Constantin Film gründen Produktionsunternehmen / ...
Klimaneutral bis 2040: METRO verschärft das eigene Klimaziel und schließt sich dem 'EU CODE OF CONDUCT on ...
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern stattet Einsatzkräfte der Polizei mit Bodycams von Motorola Solutions ...
Titel
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
Grenada, das Gewürz der Karibik, wird zur ersten "Kulinarischen Hauptstadt" der Welt ...
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
Rogert & Ulbrich informiert zum Diesel-Abgasskandal: BGH verhandelt zu umstrittener Daimler-Abschalteinrichtung
Fokus auf das Kerngeschäft: Cloudbasiertes Outsourcing von IT und Geschäftsabläufen gewinnt für europäische ...
EU-Einwegplastikverbot: Mehrwegsystem VYTAL erhält das Umweltzeichen Blauer Engel von Bundesumweltministerin (FOTO)
Dieselskandal bei Mercedes-Benz-Fahrzeugen: Dritte obsiegende OLG-Entscheidung gegen die Daimler AG (FOTO)
EA288-Motor: LG Stuttgart verurteilt Volkswagen AG zu Schadensersatz
Paigo gewinnt renommierten Digital Leader Award
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Bewerbungsprozess neu gedacht: Finnischer Digital-Recruiter Jobilla löst den deutschen Fachkräftemangel (FOTO)
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.06.21