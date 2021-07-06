EANS-News ANDRITZ is supplying major pulp production technologies and key process equipment for the world's largest DP pulp mill
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Graz - July 6, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ is supplying major
energy-efficient and environmentally friendly pulp production technologies and
key process equipment for Bracell's project "STAR" in the city of Lençóis
Paulista, São Paulo state, Brazil. The mill complies with highest environmental
standards and features two flexible, environmentally friendly hardwood
fiberlines for a capacity of 2.6 to 2.8 million tons/year of bleached kraft pulp
or 1.5 million tons/year of dissolving pulp, which is used as raw material for
the production of viscose. ANDRITZ was awarded this contract in July 2019, and
start-up is scheduled for August 2021.
ANDRITZ is providing sustainable technologies and solutions for four of the six
most important process islands in the pulp mill:
* An ANDRITZ HERB Recovery Boiler for maximum power generation. The state-of-
the-art boiler will be the largest in the world and not only make the mill
self-sufficient in energy supply but will additionally produce around 180
megawatts of electricity that will be fed to the Brazilian grid to supply
roughly three million people with green energy.
* Two environmentally friendly hardwood Fiberlines, for capacities of 2.6 to 2.8
million t/y of kraft pulp or 1.5 million t/y of dissolving pulp, that process
certified eucalyptus trees and ensure lowest effluent emissions, a LoSolids
continuous cooking system with Pre-Hydrolysis Vessel (PHV), screen room and
bleach plant, as well as ANDRITZ's DD-Washer technology, ensuring low
operating costs, low emissions, extremely high washing efficiency, and
excellent fiber quality. The cooking plant for the fiberline is state of the
art in the continuous cooking process for production of dissolving pulp.
* A complete Wood Processing Plant using ANDRITZ's proven technologies,
including ANDRITZ's unique, horizontally fed HHQ-Chipper (EXL model), ensuring
high capacity and optimum chip quality. Woodyard operation is enhanced with
state-of-the-art Metris - ANDRITZ digital solutions, featuring artificial
intelligence and digital sensors. The plant includes ChipperEKG, stone
detection, the ScanChip chip analyzer, and a FlowScanner, which measures the
density and moisture content of the chips to optimize the fiberline process
