Company InformationGraz - July 6, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ is supplying majorenergy-efficient and environmentally friendly pulp production technologies andkey process equipment for Bracell's project "STAR" in the city of LençóisPaulista, São Paulo state, Brazil. The mill complies with highest environmentalstandards and features two flexible, environmentally friendly hardwoodfiberlines for a capacity of 2.6 to 2.8 million tons/year of bleached kraft pulpor 1.5 million tons/year of dissolving pulp, which is used as raw material forthe production of viscose. ANDRITZ was awarded this contract in July 2019, andstart-up is scheduled for August 2021.ANDRITZ is providing sustainable technologies and solutions for four of the sixmost important process islands in the pulp mill:* An ANDRITZ HERB Recovery Boiler for maximum power generation. The state-of-the-art boiler will be the largest in the world and not only make the millself-sufficient in energy supply but will additionally produce around 180megawatts of electricity that will be fed to the Brazilian grid to supplyroughly three million people with green energy.* Two environmentally friendly hardwood Fiberlines, for capacities of 2.6 to 2.8million t/y of kraft pulp or 1.5 million t/y of dissolving pulp, that processcertified eucalyptus trees and ensure lowest effluent emissions, a LoSolidscontinuous cooking system with Pre-Hydrolysis Vessel (PHV), screen room andbleach plant, as well as ANDRITZ's DD-Washer technology, ensuring lowoperating costs, low emissions, extremely high washing efficiency, andexcellent fiber quality. The cooking plant for the fiberline is state of theart in the continuous cooking process for production of dissolving pulp.* A complete Wood Processing Plant using ANDRITZ's proven technologies,including ANDRITZ's unique, horizontally fed HHQ-Chipper (EXL model), ensuringhigh capacity and optimum chip quality. Woodyard operation is enhanced withstate-of-the-art Metris - ANDRITZ digital solutions, featuring artificialintelligence and digital sensors. The plant includes ChipperEKG, stonedetection, the ScanChip chip analyzer, and a FlowScanner, which measures thedensity and moisture content of the chips to optimize the fiberline process