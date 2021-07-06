checkAd

DGAP-News NFON AG: DEUTSCHE TELEFON STANDARD PRESENTS CENTREXX 3

DGAP-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Product Launch
NFON AG: DEUTSCHE TELEFON STANDARD PRESENTS CENTREXX 3

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEUTSCHE TELEFON STANDARD PRESENTS CENTREXX 3


Mainz, July 6, 2021, MORE FUNCTIONS | Deutsche Telefon Standard, a subsidiary of NFON AG, presented its new cloud telephone system centrexx 3 last week. centrexx 3 is a high-end business telephone system that is primarily aimed at small and medium-sized companies. "With centrexx 3, we are beginning a new chapter for our customers and offering them a professional cloud telephone system that can be individually tailored to their needs, making it an affordable solution," says Thomas Muschalla, Managing Director of Deutsche Telefon Standard. "Made in Germany and easy to manage, the system offers a wide range of functions, a high degree of cost effectiveness, and distribution and technical support from our trained local network of partners."

MORE FLEXIBILITY | centrexx 3 follows a flexible and modular approach that allows every customer to precisely tailor the performance and functions of the system to their needs - both at the office and for those working from home. In addition to standard seats, the cloud telephone system offers CLIP & CLIR numbers, call groups and queues, time-based call forwarding, personal voice mail, managed conferences, eFax, a central phone book, zero-touch provisioning, SRTP encryption, and numerous optional functions that can be added and removed on a monthly basis. "The aim of centrexx 3 is to ensure maximum flexibility, not least because a lot of entrepreneurs simply want to be able to telephone easily but also want - and need - to get rid of their outdated telephone systems in the face of digitalisation and the introduction of flexible workspaces," explains Thomas Muschalla. "With centrexx 3, for example, the boss can add a mobile app for himself or for a certain department without paying for the function to be added to every single one of the company's seats."

