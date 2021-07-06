Tomra Waste management contributes to climate protection / Live webcast on July 7th, 2021: TOMRA study - Holistic resource systems could save 2.76 billion tonnes of CO2 (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 06.07.2021, 11:10 | 60 | 0 |
Oslo/Mülheim-Kärlich (ots) - The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
(SDGs) of 2016 have been concretised by the European Commission: The new EU
climate law increases the emission reduction target from 40% to at least 55% by
2030 to meet the expectations of the November World Climate Summit in Glasgow.
As an innovation leader, TOMRA aims to help achieve the goals and take waste
management to another level. A new study commissioned by TOMRA and conducted by
EUNOMIA demonstrates the potential for an optimized waste management system as
regards to climate change. Overall, a reduction of 2.76 billion tonnes of
CO2/year is possible.
This reduction can be achieved using Holistic Resource Systems - the optimized
combination of key waste management practices for collection, sorting and
recycling to facilitate the transition toward a circular economy, which is
preventing resource depletion, reducing littering and contributing to a carbon
neutral world.
(SDGs) of 2016 have been concretised by the European Commission: The new EU
climate law increases the emission reduction target from 40% to at least 55% by
2030 to meet the expectations of the November World Climate Summit in Glasgow.
As an innovation leader, TOMRA aims to help achieve the goals and take waste
management to another level. A new study commissioned by TOMRA and conducted by
EUNOMIA demonstrates the potential for an optimized waste management system as
regards to climate change. Overall, a reduction of 2.76 billion tonnes of
CO2/year is possible.
This reduction can be achieved using Holistic Resource Systems - the optimized
combination of key waste management practices for collection, sorting and
recycling to facilitate the transition toward a circular economy, which is
preventing resource depletion, reducing littering and contributing to a carbon
neutral world.
Holistic resource systems are an ideal combination of political framework
regulations, such as extended producer responsibility, deposit return schemes,
and technical processes for waste handling. London-based consultancy for
sustainability Eunomia, has examined various models to identify the most
efficient, cost-effective scenario for a holistic system.
The outcome is clear:
· Deposit return systems for PET bottles and metal beverage containers, which
deliver a return rate of over 90%, should play a central role in such a system.
· As regard to remaining household waste, only biowaste, paper, textiles, and
electrical and electronic equipment should be collected separately.
· The rest should remain in a mixed waste stream which can be most efficiently
separated into reusable materials for further recycling.
This will enable regionally customized holistic models to cut global CO2
emissions by up to 5% - the equivalent of grounding all commercial flights
globally and taking 65% of cars off the road.
"Now is the time for real action to ensure societies stop wasting resources with
all the related negative consequences. In many places, the pandemic helped to
meet Paris Climate Agreement goals," underlines Volker Rehrmann, Executive Vice
President and Head of TOMRA Recycling/Mining & Circular Economy Division. "But
even maintaining this level will require determined and consistent
implementation, including holistic systems, to close the loops."
The three elements of holistic waste management are:
- Deposit return schemes (DRS) for PET and metal beverage containers deliver aKohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
regulations, such as extended producer responsibility, deposit return schemes,
and technical processes for waste handling. London-based consultancy for
sustainability Eunomia, has examined various models to identify the most
efficient, cost-effective scenario for a holistic system.
The outcome is clear:
· Deposit return systems for PET bottles and metal beverage containers, which
deliver a return rate of over 90%, should play a central role in such a system.
· As regard to remaining household waste, only biowaste, paper, textiles, and
electrical and electronic equipment should be collected separately.
· The rest should remain in a mixed waste stream which can be most efficiently
separated into reusable materials for further recycling.
This will enable regionally customized holistic models to cut global CO2
emissions by up to 5% - the equivalent of grounding all commercial flights
globally and taking 65% of cars off the road.
"Now is the time for real action to ensure societies stop wasting resources with
all the related negative consequences. In many places, the pandemic helped to
meet Paris Climate Agreement goals," underlines Volker Rehrmann, Executive Vice
President and Head of TOMRA Recycling/Mining & Circular Economy Division. "But
even maintaining this level will require determined and consistent
implementation, including holistic systems, to close the loops."
The three elements of holistic waste management are:
- Deposit return schemes (DRS) for PET and metal beverage containers deliver a
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0