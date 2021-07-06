Oslo/Mülheim-Kärlich (ots) - The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

(SDGs) of 2016 have been concretised by the European Commission: The new EU

climate law increases the emission reduction target from 40% to at least 55% by

2030 to meet the expectations of the November World Climate Summit in Glasgow.

As an innovation leader, TOMRA aims to help achieve the goals and take waste

management to another level. A new study commissioned by TOMRA and conducted by

EUNOMIA demonstrates the potential for an optimized waste management system as

regards to climate change. Overall, a reduction of 2.76 billion tonnes of

CO2/year is possible.



This reduction can be achieved using Holistic Resource Systems - the optimized

combination of key waste management practices for collection, sorting and

recycling to facilitate the transition toward a circular economy, which is

preventing resource depletion, reducing littering and contributing to a carbon

neutral world.







regulations, such as extended producer responsibility, deposit return schemes,

and technical processes for waste handling. London-based consultancy for

sustainability Eunomia, has examined various models to identify the most

efficient, cost-effective scenario for a holistic system.



The outcome is clear:



· Deposit return systems for PET bottles and metal beverage containers, which

deliver a return rate of over 90%, should play a central role in such a system.



· As regard to remaining household waste, only biowaste, paper, textiles, and

electrical and electronic equipment should be collected separately.



· The rest should remain in a mixed waste stream which can be most efficiently

separated into reusable materials for further recycling.



This will enable regionally customized holistic models to cut global CO2

emissions by up to 5% - the equivalent of grounding all commercial flights

globally and taking 65% of cars off the road.



"Now is the time for real action to ensure societies stop wasting resources with

all the related negative consequences. In many places, the pandemic helped to

meet Paris Climate Agreement goals," underlines Volker Rehrmann, Executive Vice

President and Head of TOMRA Recycling/Mining & Circular Economy Division. "But

even maintaining this level will require determined and consistent

implementation, including holistic systems, to close the loops."



The three elements of holistic waste management are:



- Deposit return schemes (DRS) for PET and metal beverage containers deliver a







