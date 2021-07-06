Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics announce completion of decentralized procedure in Europe for the topical treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis vulgaris in adults
Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin
health, and MC2 Therapeutics , a commercial stage pharmaceutical company
developing a new standard within topical therapies for autoimmune and chronic
inflammatory conditions, announced today the successful completion of a
decentralized procedure in Europe for a topical treatment option (50 µg/g
calcipotriol and 0.5 mg/g betamethasone as dipropionate) of mild to moderate
psoriasis vulgaris in adults, including scalp psoriasis.
Earlier this year, MC2 Therapeutics granted Almirall exclusive European rights
to commercialize the product, which was approved in the US by the FDA on July
2020 and is sold in that country under the trade name Wynzora® Cream.
"Our commitment to patients and to address unmet needs in skin diseases is
reinforced today after the completion of the decentralized procedure. The
topical treatment is the perfect addition to our growing psoriasis portfolio,
which includes multiple treatment options that cover the whole spectrum of the
disease. We are very happy that we will be able to offer it to European
dermatologists and their patients," says Gianfranco Nazzi, CEO of Almirall.
"At MC2 Therapeutics we are very pleased with the outcome of the process and
that years of dedicated efforts are now one step closer to bringing a new
treatment option to European adult patients with mild to moderate psoriasis
vulgaris," says Jesper J. Lange, CEO of MC2 Therapeutics.
The successful completion of a decentralized procedure is the final step before
national marketing authorizations can be granted by the European countries.
About Psoriasis Vulgaris
Psoriasis is a common, non-contagious, chronic skin disease, with no clear cause
or cure. The negative impact of psoriasis on people's lives can be immense as it
affects the appearance of the skin with red, scaly plaques. Psoriasis affects
people of all ages, and in all countries. The reported prevalence of psoriasis
in Europe varies from 0.6% to 6.5% with an average of approximately 3% of the
population[1],[2], making psoriasis a serious global problem with more than 100
million individuals affected worldwide.[3] The flares of psoriasis can be
unpredictable and significant comorbidities are common, including arthritis,
