Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics announce completion of decentralized procedure in Europe for the topical treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis vulgaris in adults

Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skinhealth, and MC2 Therapeutics , a commercial stage pharmaceutical companydeveloping a new standard within topical therapies for autoimmune and chronicinflammatory conditions, announced today the successful completion of adecentralized procedure in Europe for a topical treatment option (50 µg/gcalcipotriol and 0.5 mg/g betamethasone as dipropionate) of mild to moderatepsoriasis vulgaris in adults, including scalp psoriasis.Earlier this year, MC2 Therapeutics granted Almirall exclusive European rightsto commercialize the product, which was approved in the US by the FDA on July2020 and is sold in that country under the trade name Wynzora® Cream."Our commitment to patients and to address unmet needs in skin diseases isreinforced today after the completion of the decentralized procedure. Thetopical treatment is the perfect addition to our growing psoriasis portfolio,which includes multiple treatment options that cover the whole spectrum of thedisease. We are very happy that we will be able to offer it to Europeandermatologists and their patients," says Gianfranco Nazzi, CEO of Almirall."At MC2 Therapeutics we are very pleased with the outcome of the process andthat years of dedicated efforts are now one step closer to bringing a newtreatment option to European adult patients with mild to moderate psoriasisvulgaris," says Jesper J. Lange, CEO of MC2 Therapeutics.The successful completion of a decentralized procedure is the final step beforenational marketing authorizations can be granted by the European countries.About Psoriasis VulgarisPsoriasis is a common, non-contagious, chronic skin disease, with no clear causeor cure. The negative impact of psoriasis on people's lives can be immense as itaffects the appearance of the skin with red, scaly plaques. Psoriasis affectspeople of all ages, and in all countries. The reported prevalence of psoriasisin Europe varies from 0.6% to 6.5% with an average of approximately 3% of thepopulation[1],[2], making psoriasis a serious global problem with more than 100million individuals affected worldwide.[3] The flares of psoriasis can beunpredictable and significant comorbidities are common, including arthritis,