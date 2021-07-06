AS Pro Kapital Grupp receives consent from the bondholders in the written procedure regarding a waiver of certain conditions of its bonds 2020/2024

As announced by AS Pro Kapital Grupp (the “Company”) on 15 June 2021 by way of stock exchange notice, the Company initiated a written procedure among the holders of the Company’s senior secured callable fixed rate bonds 2020/2024 (ISIN SE0013801172) in order to obtain the bondholders’ consent to temporarily waive the Company’s breach of financial covenants and financial reporting undertakings under the Bonds (the “Waiver”), as is further described in the notice of written procedure.

A requisite majority of the bondholders voting in the written procedure voted in favour of the request to approve the Waiver. Accordingly, the agent, Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ), has on 5 July 2021 concluded the written procedure under the Bonds.