checkAd

Niu Technologies Provides Second Quarter 2021 E-scooter Sales Volume Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 11:30  |  30   |   |   

BEIJING, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today provides its e-scooter sales volume results for the second quarter 2021.

  2Q 2021   2Q 2020   1H 2021   1H 2020
China Market 246,018   154,959   390,672   189,275
International Markets 6,980   5,179   11,975   11,023
Total 252,998   160,138   402,647   200,298

In the second quarter of 2021, NIU sold 252,998 e-scooters, representing a 58.0% year-over-year growth.   The number of e-scooters sold in China market reached 246,018, representing a 58.8% year-over-year growth. The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets reached 6,980, representing a 34.8% year-over-year growth.   The volume is compared on a year-over-year basis instead of on a quarter-over-quarter basis due to strong seasonality in e-scooter market.

The growth in China market was mainly driven by new products launch and retail network expansion. The Company launched four new products, F0, F2, F4 and C0 models in April 2021, out of which, F0 and F2 models have been mass produced and delivered in the second quarter 2021. The two models were welcomed by our customers and contributed to the sales volume growth. The Company continued fast retail network expansion and added 450 new stores in China during the second quarter 2021. There were 2,366 NIU stores in China at the end of June.

The growth in the international markets was mainly driven by recovery from COVID-19, especially in Europe and North America markets. The delivery, however, was affected by the continued challenging environment for international shipping.

Out of the total sales volume, the units of G0 and F0 models sold during the second quarter 2021 represented approximately 30.4%. The G0 and F0 models have lower sales price and gross margin compared with other models, and high proportion of sales volume from these models has negative impacts on the blended revenues per scooter and overall gross margin for the second quarter 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Niu Technologies Provides Second Quarter 2021 E-scooter Sales Volume Update BEIJING, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today provides its e-scooter sales volume results for the second quarter 2021.  2Q …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire DexKo Global
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Atico Mining Announces Appointment of New CFO
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus