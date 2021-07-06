checkAd

Bolt-on acquisition to support growth in the German market

Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition
Bolt-on acquisition to support growth in the German market

06.07.2021 / 11:45

  • Holcim to acquire Heinrich Teufel GmbH & Co.KG
     
  • Increasing capacity in aggregates and ready-mix in key market of southern Germany
     
Holcim has reached an agreement to acquire Heinrich Teufel GmbH & Co.KG, a regional player in aggregates and ready-mix concrete in southern Germany. 

Miljan Gutovic, Region Head EMEA: "The acquisition of Heinrich Teufel will strengthen our footprint in southern Germany in aggregates and ready-mixed concrete. We were especially impressed by their shared commitment to advancing the circular economy. We look forward to warmly welcoming the Heinrich Teufel colleagues joining our team.'

Heinrich Teufel GmbH & Co.KG has its headquarters in Strassberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. It operates a limestone quarry with an asphalt mixing plant and a ready-mix concrete plant, as well as a recycling park and a demolition company. Heinrich Teufel GmbH & Co.KG employs around 160 people, most of them at the plant in Strassberg. The company will continue to operate under the Heinrich Teufel name for the time being. The transaction is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.

ABOUT HOLCIM

A global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is at the forefront of green building solutions, from ECOPact concrete, enabling carbon-neutral construction to Firestone Building products, improving energy efficiency in buildings. Driving the circular economy to build more with less, it launched the world's first green cement ECOPlanet with recycled construction and demolition waste inside and is pushing the boundaries of digitalization to make its business smarter end-to-end.  With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, accelerating our world's green transformation. Holcim's 70,000 people are passionate about building progress across its 70 markets and four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available on www.holcim.com

 

Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

Media Relations:
media@holcim.com
+41 (0) 58 858 87 10

Investor Relations:
investor.relations@holcim.com
+41 (0) 58 858 87 87


EQS-News Bolt-on acquisition to support growth in the German market EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition Bolt-on acquisition to support growth in the German market 06.07.2021 / 11:45   Holcim to acquire Heinrich Teufel GmbH & Co.KG   Increasing capacity in aggregates and …

