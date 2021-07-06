Mech-Mind Introduces New Generation of Mech-Eye Nano Industrial 3D Camera to Enable Precision-required On-arm Robotic Applications

BEIJING, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mech-Mind Robotics ("Mech-Mind"), fast-growing Chinese AI startup, announces the launch of its new-gen Mech-Eye Nano Industrial 3D Camera. Featuring small size with high-quality 3D imaging, Mech-Eye Nano is well suited for precision-required applications and on-arm mounting in pick-and-place robotics.

Combining small size with high-quality 3D imaging, Mech-Eye Nano helps robotic arms to better understand and interact with their surroundings

When precision is the most important factor for industrial applications, Mech-Eye Nano is the ideal choice. Equipped with fast structured light, this palm-sized camera can generate complete, detailed, and accurate point cloud with native and perfectly aligned color for a wide variety of objects, including tiny, shiny, reflective, and colored objects, with depth accuracy optimized to 0.05 mm at 0.3-0.4 m.

In addition, featuring small size with lightweight housing, Mech-Eye Nano is well suited for on-arm mounting in pick-and-place robotics. When it comes to typical applications in space-saving environment, Mech-Eye Nano unleashes the potential of on-arm mounting in demanding applications, including assembly, screw driving, high-precision picking, and inspection.

Besides, Mech-Eye Nano's notable features include:

Fast acquisition and 3D imaging processing. This enables Mech-Eye Nano to meet a wide range of typical industrial applications and results in higher depth resolution when precision and speed are required.

This enables to meet a wide range of typical industrial applications and results in higher depth resolution when precision and speed are required. Industrial suitability with IP65. Encased in a compact aluminum housing body, Mech-Eye Nano is protected against dirt, dust, splash water or cleaning agents, obtaining CE, FCC, VCCI, and RoHS certifications.

Encased in a compact aluminum housing body, is protected against dirt, dust, splash water or cleaning agents, obtaining CE, FCC, VCCI, and RoHS certifications. Complete suite for simple use. With a multi-language SDK for popular platforms, end-users can integrate Mech-Vision graphical vision software and Mech-Viz intelligent robot programming environment to develop customized applications.

With a multi-language SDK for popular platforms, end-users can integrate Mech-Vision graphical vision software and Mech-Viz intelligent robot programming environment to develop customized applications. Cost efficiency. Mech-Eye Nano is competitive in terms of pricing. Moreover, it helps customers boost efficiency and productivity in typical industrial applications.

Mech-Mind's full industrial 3D cameras line also includes:

Mech-Eye Laser : Equipped with fast structured light, Mech-Eye Laser boasts ambient light resistance, significantly reducing shading facility requirements even under sunlight exceeds 10000 lux.

Equipped with fast structured light, boasts ambient light resistance, significantly reducing shading facility requirements even under sunlight exceeds 10000 lux. Mech-Eye Pro Enhanced: Featuring high-quality imaging of a broad range of objects, Mech-Eye Pro Enhanced expands the boundary of pick-and-place applications

Featuring high-quality imaging of a broad range of objects, Mech-Eye Pro Enhanced expands the boundary of pick-and-place applications Mech-Eye Deep : Featuring a large field of view and extra depth accuracy, Mech-Eye Deep can well recognize tightly-packed wrinkled sacks of different sizes.

Since 2016, Mech-Eye 3D industrial cameras have been deployed in over 1000 applications across wide-ranging industries, including manufacturing, steel, food, logistics, finance, and healthcare worldwide.

Mech-Mind has developed a full R&D infrastructure and product portfolio including 3D cameras, machine vision algorithms and software, and intelligent robot programming .

"Mech-Mind specializes in enabling manufacturing by utilizing the best practice of AI and human-robotics interaction", says Tianlan Shao, Founder & CEO of Mech-Mind, "The new generation of Mech-Eye Nano enhances our offering of accuracy applications in space-saving environment. "

"Driven by the philosophy to empower partners and integrators with competitive products and comprehensive service, we will leverage R&D and engineering strength to pioneer the next frontier of manufacturing. "

For more information, please visit https://en.mech-mind.net/.

About Mech-Mind Robotics

Mech-Mind was founded in 2016 to put intelligence into industrial robots. Integrating advanced technologies including deep learning, 3D Vision, and motion planning, Mech-Mind offers cost-effective solutions to palletizing and depalletizing, bin picking, order sorting, machine tending and assembly/gluing/locating in logistics and manufacturing.

Mech-Mind's intelligent industrial robot solutions are used in automotive OEM plants, appliance plants, steel plants, food plants, logistics warehouses, banks, and hospitals in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and the U.S.

