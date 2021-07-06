checkAd

Suntech Estimates the SUIC Midas Top Three Products Will Quadruple Profits to $8 Million on its $1 Billion Sales Turnover; SUIC Midas Will Have Additional 20 PSP's in 2022 and Will Support Them to Earn a Total of $160 Million Net Profits and Achieve a Tot

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), Suntech estimates that the SUIC Midas top three products will increase the profits four-fold to $8 million on its $1 billion sales …

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), Suntech estimates that the SUIC Midas top three products will increase the profits four-fold to $8 million on its $1 billion sales turnover. SUIC Midas will have 20 more PSP's to join in 2022, and will support them to earn a total of $160 million net profits and achieve a total $20 billion sales

MT Flash Pay™ is the same day swipe and pay special product and service. Merchants can choose Instant Payment and Pay T+8 days interest.

MT Free Pay™ is also the service that merchants can choose to delay appropriation that will offset its transaction cost to zero.

MT CQ Pay ™ is the emergency loan service wherein the merchants do not need to wait for its account receivable collections from the E-Commerce platform. Merchants can enjoy immediate and direct funding support to help them double or triple their sales turnover rate.

SUIC Midas Touch is now finalizing and identifying additional 20 PSP partners this year through 2022, with over two million merchants that will bring a sales turnover of $20 billion, generating $8 million profits for each of the PSP partner as a result. SUIC Midas will fully support these 20 PSP's to earn a total of $160 million in net profits and achieve a total $20 billion in sales turnover.

SUIC Midas Touch is confident that its DeFi solutions will be sustainable long-term for a wide cross section of personal and business users worldwide, enabling transactions that are automated, settlements are virtually instantaneous, eliminating main traditional counterparty risks.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay™ Same Day Swipe & Funding, and MT CQ Pay ™ Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay™ Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement ™ Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

