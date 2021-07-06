Danske Bank Slips as Nordea Sees Negative Risk/Reward Before Earnings
- (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 1% before noon as Nordea analysts argued the stock has a negative risk/reward balance coming up to the second-quarter earnings report.
- Nordea maintained a hold rating on Danske, with fair value cut to DKK 118 from DKK 135
- Danske Bank's net profit guidance is cautious and could be upgraded in the Q2 report, Nordea said
- However, this would be driven by low-value earnings, while negative news could lurk in Norway, keeping multiples low, Nordea said
