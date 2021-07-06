Danske Bank Slips as Nordea Sees Negative Risk/Reward Before Earnings Autor: PLX AI | 06.07.2021, 11:55 | 22 | 0 | 0 06.07.2021, 11:55 | (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 1% before noon as Nordea analysts argued the stock has a negative risk/reward balance coming up to the second-quarter earnings report. Nordea maintained a hold rating on Danske, with fair value cut to DKK 118 from … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 1% before noon as Nordea analysts argued the stock has a negative risk/reward balance coming up to the second-quarter earnings report. Nordea maintained a hold rating on Danske, with fair value cut to DKK 118 from … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 1% before noon as Nordea analysts argued the stock has a negative risk/reward balance coming up to the second-quarter earnings report.

Nordea maintained a hold rating on Danske, with fair value cut to DKK 118 from DKK 135

Danske Bank's net profit guidance is cautious and could be upgraded in the Q2 report, Nordea said

However, this would be driven by low-value earnings, while negative news could lurk in Norway, keeping multiples low, Nordea said



