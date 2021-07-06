checkAd

Danske Bank Slips as Nordea Sees Negative Risk/Reward Before Earnings

Autor: PLX AI
06.07.2021, 11:55  |  22   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 1% before noon as Nordea analysts argued the stock has a negative risk/reward balance coming up to the second-quarter earnings report. Nordea maintained a hold rating on Danske, with fair value cut to DKK 118 from …

  • (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 1% before noon as Nordea analysts argued the stock has a negative risk/reward balance coming up to the second-quarter earnings report.
  • Nordea maintained a hold rating on Danske, with fair value cut to DKK 118 from DKK 135
  • Danske Bank's net profit guidance is cautious and could be upgraded in the Q2 report, Nordea said
  • However, this would be driven by low-value earnings, while negative news could lurk in Norway, keeping multiples low, Nordea said
Danske Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danske Bank Slips as Nordea Sees Negative Risk/Reward Before Earnings (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 1% before noon as Nordea analysts argued the stock has a negative risk/reward balance coming up to the second-quarter earnings report. Nordea maintained a hold rating on Danske, with fair value cut to DKK 118 from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deutsche Bank Revenues Are Past Peak, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Underperform
Siemens Gamesa Gets 301 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
JCDecaux Joins Consortium That Takes Clear Media Private
Sartorius Raises FY Revenue Growth Outlook to 45% from 35% Previously
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Industrivarden H1 Net Asset Value SEK 135.4 Billion; Bought Sandvik, Sold SSAB
Zalando Has 36% Upside as Market Share Could Double, Bank of America Says
Dometic Reinstated with Buy at Nordea
PREVIEW: Bang & Olufsen New Outlook in Focus in Tomorrow's Report
Nordex Q2 Order Intake 1,534 MW vs 888 MW a Year Ago
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
Nordex Falls 4% After Capital Raise; Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Siemens Healthineers Has 15% Upside with Strong Q3 Coming, BofA Says
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21
25.06.21