High Tide Closes Acquisition of Daily High Club

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FRA: 2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of DHC Supply LLC (the “Acquisition”) operating as Daily High Club (“Daily High Club”).

The Acquisition was completed pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement (the “Acquisition Agreement”) previously announced by the Company on June 25, 2021, pursuant to which High Tide USA Inc., a Nevada corporation and a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of the Company (“Subco”), has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Daily High Club.

Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition, the total consideration to Daily High Club shareholders for all the issued and outstanding securities of Daily High Club is: (i) 839,820 common shares of High Tide (“High Tide Shares”) valued at US$6.75 Million (the “Share Consideration”) on the basis of a deemed price per High Tide Share of CAD$9.92, being equal to the volume weighted average price per High Tide Share on the TSX Venture Exchange for the 10 consecutive trading days preceding the closing of the Transaction (“Closing”); and (ii) US$3.25 million in cash (collectively with the Share Consideration, the “Consideration”).

In connection with the Closing, Harrison Baum, Chief Executive Officer of Daily High Club, has joined the High Tide team as Director of Digital Marketing to oversee all social media initiatives for High Tide globally.

The High Tide Shares issued pursuant to the Share Consideration are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. In addition, the High Tide Shares having a value of 25% of the Consideration will be held in escrow to insure certain indemnification obligations if claims arise.

Furthermore, High Tide granted 13,333 stock options (the "Options") to Harrison Baum, exercisable at CAD$9.39 per High Tide Share for a period of three years.

ABOUT DHC SUPPLY LLC

With over one million consumption accessories sold and over 15,000 subscribers, Daily High Club is one of the leading online retailers of glass water pipes, vaporizers, and other in demand consumption accessories. Daily High Club provides a marketplace with a wide variety of high-quality products and subscription boxes. Daily High Club has an active social media presence with numerous influencer and celebrity endorsements including deals with Tommy Chong, Chanel West Coast and more. Daily High Club boasts over 800,000 followers on Instagram and 75,000 followers on TikTok. The company's website at www.dailyhighclub.com offers an engaging and fun shopping experience.

