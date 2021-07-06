checkAd

MacDonald Mines Reports 8.91 g/t Gold over 1.60 m, including 17.50 g/t Gold over 0.80 m from Further Channel Samples at Glade

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: BMK, OTC: MCDMF) (“MacDonald Mines” or the “Company”) announces results from 3 further channel samples taken at the Glade West Showing as part of its ongoing mechanized stripping and channel sampling program at its 100% owned SPJ Project, 30 km east of Sudbury, Ontario. Highlights include channel AGT-21-004B returning 8.91 g/t gold over 1.60 m, including 17.50 g/t gold over 0.80 m.

The channel sampling at Glade continues to show high-grade gold in a set of shears with quartz veins and gold mineralization comparable to the discovery holes (see May 13, 2021, and June 8, 2021 news releases). The collar of hole AG-21-096 is located approximately 40 m W-NW from the new channel samples. The gold mineralization observed at Glade is also similar to that intersected at the Scadding Mine, 800 m north of Glade. Further assay results from channel sampling are pending, and a diamond drilling program is planned to follow.

Mia Boiridy, President and CEO, comments, “Our surface exploration program continues to uncover new mineralized structures and extends the known footprint of gold mineralization in the Glade area. As we observed in our discovery holes and at the Scadding Mine, our results suggest that gold mineralization at Glade West occurs in networks of mineralized shear zones and quartz tension veins associated with iron-rich chlorite. The similarities between the mineralization observed at Glade West, Glade East, 225 m away and the Scadding Deposit, 800 m north, could indicate a large system at play in this area. Our systematic sampling of the 9 trenches uncovered is mapping the geometry of the near-surface gold system and guiding our upcoming drilling program.”

Table 1. Reported channel sampling assay results

Channel Sample From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Length*
(m) 		Gold
(g/t) 		Structure
AGT-21-003A 0.00 3.70 3.70 0.85 Alkin-Glade
AGT-21-004A
 0.00 1.60 1.60 4.51
Including
0.00 0.80 0.80 8.47
AGT-21-004B
 0.00 1.60 1.60 8.91
Including
0.00 0.80 0.80 17.50

*Assay results are presented over the apparent length of the channel samples. Additional work is necessary to define the true width of the zone of mineralization.

