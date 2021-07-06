MacDonald Mines Reports 8.91 g/t Gold over 1.60 m, including 17.50 g/t Gold over 0.80 m from Further Channel Samples at Glade

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: BMK, OTC: MCDMF) (“MacDonald Mines” or the “Company”) announces results from 3 further channel samples taken at the Glade West Showing as part of its ongoing mechanized stripping and channel sampling program at its 100% owned SPJ Project, 30 km east of Sudbury, Ontario. Highlights include channel AGT-21-004B returning 8.91 g/t gold over 1.60 m, including 17.50 g/t gold over 0.80 m.



The channel sampling at Glade continues to show high-grade gold in a set of shears with quartz veins and gold mineralization comparable to the discovery holes (see May 13, 2021, and June 8, 2021 news releases). The collar of hole AG-21-096 is located approximately 40 m W-NW from the new channel samples. The gold mineralization observed at Glade is also similar to that intersected at the Scadding Mine, 800 m north of Glade. Further assay results from channel sampling are pending, and a diamond drilling program is planned to follow.