checkAd

Generac Enters Microinverter Market with Acquisition of Chilicon Power

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 12:00  |  17   |   |   

Addition of microinverter technology expands Generac’s suite of clean energy products

WAUKESHA, Wis., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the “Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the acquisition of Chilicon Power, LLC (“Chilicon”), a designer and provider of grid-interactive microinverter and monitoring solutions for the solar market. The deal further positions Generac as a leader in the residential energy technology market and dramatically increases the Company’s total addressable market opportunity.

California-based Chilicon’s unique approach to power inversion and monitoring technology maximizes PV production, lowers installation costs, and allows for easy integration of a battery or a generator, providing tremendous flexibility for installers and end-users.

“The extensive experience and technological expertise of the Chilicon team will further fuel the continued growth and development of Generac’s expanding Energy Technology solutions,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer of Generac. “Generac has a proven track record of developing leading energy solutions, and together with Chilicon, we believe we can replicate this success within the microinverter market.”

“Adding Chilicon’s robust microinverter solutions alongside Generac’s current PWRcell solar and storage product offerings will create one of the broadest product offerings in the residential clean energy market,” said Russ Minick, President of Energy Technology and Chief Marketing Officer at Generac. “Putting Chilicon’s microinverters in the hands of our global network of Generac dealers and distributors will strengthen our competitive position in this rapidly expanding market.”

“We are thrilled to be joining Generac, which has a like-minded strategy in developing innovative and technologically advanced products for the solar plus storage market,” said Alex Kral, Co-Founder of Chilicon Power.

“As part of the Generac team, we are able to accelerate our vision for a greener, energy-independent future and provide our microinverter solutions to a significantly larger customer base using Generac’s global distribution network and proven go-to-market strategies,” said Christopher Jones, Co-Founder of Chilicon Power.

The acquisition closed on July 2, 2021. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Generac (NYSE: GNRC)
Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generac Enters Microinverter Market with Acquisition of Chilicon Power Addition of microinverter technology expands Generac’s suite of clean energy productsWAUKESHA, Wis., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the “Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire DexKo Global
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Atico Mining Announces Appointment of New CFO
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus