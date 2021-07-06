CytoDyn Granted a Significant Patent by USPTO for Methods of Treating Coronavirus Infection with Leronlimab

The Patent is owned by CytoDyn and its term of protection is expected to extend at least until June 15, 2040. The USPTO prioritized examination of CytoDyn’s patent application, resulting in the grant of this Patent under the USPTO’s COVID-19 Prioritized Examination Pilot Program in just about one (1) year.

VANCOUVER, Washington, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) , ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today its drug candidate, leronlimab, has been granted U.S. Patent No. 11,045,546 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for methods of treating coronavirus infection (the “Patent”).

The Patent discloses methods of treating hyperinflammation—a common complication of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection.

The granted claims relate to methods of facilitating normalization of the CD4 T cell/CD8 T cell ratios or increasing CD8 T cell frequency in SARS-CoV-2 infected subjects, comprising administering leronlimab or a binding fragment thereof. The treated subjects may include those having mild, moderate, or severe COVID-19, exhibiting no symptoms associated with COVID-19, or having cytokine release syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), or macrophage activation syndrome. Further, the claimed methods include options for administering one or more additional therapeutic agents to the subject (e.g., an antiviral agent, a non-CCR5 immunomodulatory agent, a CCL5 binding agent, an immune checkpoint molecule inhibitor, or any combination thereof).

Scott Kelly, M.D., CytoDyn’s Chief Medical Officer and Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are very pleased that the USPTO has recognized the beneficial clinical outcomes through the granting of this important patent. We are continuing to document numerous biomarkers through laboratory analyses to further support the clinical outcomes demonstrated by the patients in our trials and are confident this will further advance our regulatory goals in the U.S. and abroad.”

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., CytoDyn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, concluded, “The collaboration among our clinicians and our legal team continues to underscore the multiple opportunities for leronlimab, and we are dedicated to making leronlimab available to patients of the world for many indications. Our steady push to reach the finish line includes our BLA for HIV, which we believe to be back on track, pursuit of Breakthrough Therapy designation based on significant positive results from our COVID-19 long-haulers trial (CD15), initiation of two COVID-19 trials in Brazil in the near future, reaching the targeted enrollment of 60 patients in our Phase 2 NASH trial ahead of the previously scheduled timeline with trial results expected before yearend, and many more developments anticipated later this year.”