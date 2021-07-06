checkAd

Advaxis and Biosight Announce Entry into Definitive Merger Agreement

– Combined Company Will Operate as Biosight Therapeutics to Advance Pipeline of Clinical-Stage Oncology Programs with Lead Program Aspacytarabine (BST-236) in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)

– Combined Company Will be Well-Funded with Cash Position of approx.$50 Million Expected at Closing

– Multiple Clinical and Regulatory Pipeline Milestones Planned for Combined Company Over the Next 12-18 Months

– Companies to Host Joint Conference Call on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 8:30 am EDT

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. and AIRPORT CITY, Israel, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (“Advaxis”) (NASDAQ: ADXS) and Biosight Ltd. (“Biosight”), a privately held pharmaceutical development company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the shareholders of Biosight will become the majority holders of the combined company immediately following completion of the transaction. The proposed merger will create a public company that will prioritize the clinical advancement and commercialization of Biosight’s lead product, aspacytarabine (BST-236). The combined company is expected to have approximately $50 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at closing. Following the closing, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2021, Advaxis will be renamed Biosight Therapeutics and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BSTX”.

The combined company plans to advance its pipeline through multiple clinical trials, and anticipates the following milestones over the next 12-18 months:

  • Topline results from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of aspacytarabine, which has completed enrolment, as first-line therapy in AML patients who are unfit for standard chemotherapy
    • Recent data presented at ASCO showed that aspacytarabine achieved complete remission (CR) rates of 39% across all evaluable patients (n=46) with 63% of cases with negative minimal residual disease (MRD(-)) and median overall survival (OS) of 10 months at present (95% CI, 6- NR). Altogether these results are encouraging considering the high risk factors in this population at baseline;
  • Results from the Phase 2 trial of aspacytarabine in collaboration with the European cooperative group, Groupe Francophone des Myélodysplasies (GFM) in patients with relapsed/refractory AML and higher-risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS);
  • Initiation in the U.S. of a second, Phase 2 trial of aspacytarabine in patients with relapsed/refractory AML and higher-risk MDS;
  • Results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial with ADXS-503 in combination with pembrolizumab in non-small cell lung cancer; and
  • Results from the Phase 1 trial of ADXS-504 in biochemically recurrent prostate cancer

“After an extensive and thorough review of strategic and potentially transformative options for Advaxis, we are very pleased to announce a proposed merger with Biosight,” said Kenneth A. Berlin, President, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Advaxis. “We believe the combined company’s strong and diversified oncology pipeline with late stage and early stage assets, near-term milestones, seasoned leadership team and focus on both hematological malignancies and solid tumors have the potential to provide transformative benefits to patients while also providing value to our stockholders.”

