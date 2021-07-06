checkAd

Check Point Software Technologies Sponsors The Smart Factory @ Wichita by Deloitte to Demonstrate the Need for an Integrated Cyber Security Approach

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced it has become a sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita, a new Industry 4.0 immersive experience center by Deloitte. The sponsorship identifies the need for cyber security as a core component of any secure smart factory and enables Check Point customers’ access to experience the advanced manufacturing methods and technologies at the heart of digital transformation.

As a sponsor, Check Point Software will work with Deloitte to advance the execution of smart factories and enable manufacturers to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies that boost quality, productivity and sustainability, in a digitally secure manner. As part of the sponsorship, Check Point will leverage the powerful ecosystem of The Smart Factory @ Wichita to help customers secure their manufacturing infrastructures and supply chains. From augmented workforce efficiency through asset intelligence to smart warehousing solutions, the digital transformations that manufacturers are undertaking requires a comprehensive cyber security architecture to keep every element of a smart factory safe from ransomware attacks and hackers.

“The increasing connectivity of smart factories and the convergence of OT and IT networks expands the attack surface of industrial manufacturing and critical infrastructure facilities,” says Dan Yerushalmi, Chief Customer Officer at Check Point Software Technologies. “Cyber attacks in the US alone have increased over 300% in the past 9 months creating the need for consolidated cyber security architecture that minimizes risk exposure across IT and OT environments, and blocks attacks before they reach critical assets.”

The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a highly digitized, connected production facility that uses technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics to help companies manufacture products, create new business value, unlock data-driven insights, and automate or eliminate business processes. These technologies enable people to do their jobs in a more productive and efficient manner while improving quality and overall safety. The Smart Factory @ Wichita will bring secure digital transformations to life by demonstrating how to merge existing technologies with new innovations, sparking a dialogue about how companies can accelerate their journeys toward scalable and sustainable capabilities.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Check Point Software Technologies Sponsors The Smart Factory @ Wichita by Deloitte to Demonstrate the Need for an Integrated Cyber Security Approach SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced it has become a sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita, a new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire DexKo Global
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Atico Mining Announces Appointment of New CFO
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus